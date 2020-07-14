Wrong direction – The Diario de Yucatán

The WHO decided that a possible return to the “old normal”

GENEVA, (Xinhua and EFE).— There will be no return to the “old normal” in the foreseeable future as a consequence of the current pandemic of Covid-19, and many countries continue to move in the wrong direction,” said yesterday the head of the World Health organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“The virus continues to be the public enemy number one, but the actions of many governments and people do not reflect,” he said in the press conference, routine, the Director-General of WHO.

Tedros said that the infected resist the messages of the leaders of the world speak, undermines the trust and confidence of the ingredient, the most criticism, not the answer, and that the only aim of the virus is to find people, to.

Things “are getting worse and worse and worse,” he warned, unless the governments are to communicate clearly with their citizens and the implementation of a comprehensive strategy, focuses on suppressing the transmission and save lives, while the population in line with the principles of public health, basic distancing, the physical washing of hands, use of masks, sneeze etiquette and stay home when sick.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, came yesterday, on the second place worldwide in terms of deaths per Covid-19, to surpass the United States and Canada, and nearly 145,000 deaths, with five countries in the list of the top twenty, with more deaths on a global level by the pathogen.

The region will add up to the time 144,985 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University, and is only surpassed by Europe, to your account 203,584, according to the WHO

On the whole, Latin America Nations that have passed at least 144,256 people already exceeds in this section, the United States and Canada.

In terms of cases, from the Rio Grande to Patagonia 3,373,300 have already signed up, referred to a Europe that was in most of the countries already through the worst consequences of the pandemic, and that the lists up to date 2,925,686.

On the other side, Jair Bolsonaro, who presided over a Brazil with more than 1.800.000 cases —he himself is one of them— and 72,833 deaths by the Covid-19, yesterday received a telegram from The Kremlin with the signing of his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in which he wished “a speedy recovery”.

“I would like to sincere words of support and my wishes for a speedy and full recovery. I am sure that your vitality and strength will help them defeat the dangerous disease,” wrote the head of the Kremlin in a telegram published on the website of the Russian presidency.

Bolsonaro is still in isolation at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia as his country lives in the complex decision to open the economy, while the pandemic rages.

In Bolivia, approximately 40 prisoners died, and 159 population over 18 ‘ 000 people across the country are infected with the coronavirus in a prison.

“We have suspected of 159 inmates, positive test results, 118, 74 discharged from the hospital, 17 hospital admissions (in the hospital) and a total of 40 deaths in the entire prison,” said the Deputy minister acting as citizens, the safety, Wilson Santamaría, cited in a statement from the Ministry and the government.

In the presence of the disease in the prisons of the South American country, it was decided to identify the regional health services to send medical brigades, the more prisoners with symptoms of the virus.

According to the official, the prisons fumigated on a daily basis and in each of the activated special rooms for the isolation of suspected cases and positive disease were.

In Bolivia, a country in which up to this Monday, she had counted 48,187 cases and 1,807 deaths due to the coronavirus, there are 48 prisons and carceletas, where you have a population of more than 18,000 prisoners.

Pandemic

Cuba was diagnosed, only two new cases of Covid-19 in the last couple of hours.

Cases accumulated

The Caribbean island collects 2,428 positive cases since last March, of which 71 are active patients, reported yesterday by the Ministry of Public health (Minsap).

Patients without symptoms

The two Cubans with the coronavirus has no symptoms of the disease had been confirmed.

Cases

Of a man of 84 years, resident in the municipality of habanero Hill as a source of infection for the confirmed cases. The other Cuban of 67 years, the Central province of Villa Clara.