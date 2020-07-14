WWE of their best songs, the ability to have a ‘Hair Match’ at SummerSlam 2020

There is still over a month to SummerSlam 2020, and in WWE he was the idea of such a struggle in the event

SummerSlam 2020 will take place on 23 August and everything indicates that will be held from the same area, which held all the time from the beginning of the place, including PPV’s (WrestleMania 36, Money In The Bank, the Backlash, and this Sunday, July 19, Extreme Rules)

He thought about the many battles that can be enjoyed on the biggest event of the year in terms of WWE, needed.

Here they are on the scene of two female stars: Mandy rose Sonia Deville. Two examigas who formed the band “Fire & Desire”. In stable broke when a mysterious hacker, whose identity is not yet known. This object he discovered a plot on the part of Sonia Deville and Dolph Ziggler vs Mandy rose who alejase Otis. We then began a small feud with Dolph and Mr.. Money In The Bank involved.

The portal Vitali Klitschko News has learned that WWE is planning that Mandy and Sonia had a fight at SummerSlam 2020. This fight should not be one General, and he wanted to put a little bit of bitter struggle incluyéndole of special.

The idea was that the fight was “hair match”. This fight is that the winner of the battle should be cut so exaggerated or rapar hair loss.

This plan, to Mandy rose Sonia Deville was quickly rejected, and not two rapará head at SummerSlam 2020.

How would you feel about Mandy rose vs Sonia Deville in hair match at WWE SummerSlam? We have learned that was ACTUALLY on the table and in discussions. Not happening however. That brings us to the more important questions: Who would have lost their hair? — Steve Carrier of News Vitali Klitschko (@steve_carrier) July 13, 2020

