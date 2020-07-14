You discover the skeleton of the dolphins, predators

American Scientists They discovered a skeleton of dolphin predators the seas are inhabited on the earth for 25 million years.

This Dolphin predator call Ankylorhiza tiedemani the present-day territory of South Carolina inhabited in the United States, yfue the first predator at the top of ecolocalizador known, it is known that he had teeth, big teeth, similar to shock, and seems to feed on have been able and hunt at high speeds, like a killer whale, according to the study, published in the journal Current Biology.

Currently the only Wal ecolocalizadora is also a predator is the orca.

“/> This Dolphin predator had big teeth, and was able to feed and hunt at high speeds than a killer whale. | Photo: Science Alert.

This is known by the morphology of the crane odental, the wear of the tooth, the morphology of the spine, trunk, and body size suggest that Ankylorhiza it was a predator Macrophages, the swimming relatively quickly.

The Fund was made possible after the identification of a Skeleton almost completely out of this Dolphin predatorfound in 1990, has been poorly evaluated.

“/> Photo: Science Alert.

One of the most important revelations is that a lot of aspects of the skeleton suggest that the current baleen whales and toothed whales, have many of the same features that was in parallel and independently of each other, thinking instead of the inheritance from the same ancestor as in the past.

According to the experts, this parallel development through the waters, similar to occupied. However, while it seems obvious that the animals develop in the same environment with similar characteristics, this is not a specific pattern.

Scientists believe that the discovery of this Skeleton dolphin predator it is important not because we necessarily think that the wild and killer whales, and the beautiful and modern dolphin are closely linked to each other.

More Fossils Ankylorhiza You have to wait on the study, and the researchers hope that it will be made many more discoveries yet.

The Paleontologist Robert Boessenecker he says that “the the fossil record has really the long and tedious path of evolution and the fossils opened as a Ankylorhiza help illuminate how this is done”.

It is expected that this result would allow progress in the research on the the evolution of whales and dolphins.