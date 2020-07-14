Young spirit: the inhabitants of the city of London more play cover Bowie, Adele and Queen

Vera, 93, posing with the head ladeada like Adele on the cover of the album 21. Rome Cohen was solved with the mythical radius Bowie “Aladdin Sane”, while some educators in the residence look sophisticated camera, as the cover disk Queen II. CD covers, famous and Bruce Springsteen, Taylor swift, Michael Jackson, David Bowie, became a source of inspiration for a photo project at the hotel, old London during his imprisonment.

Sydmar Lodge Care Home residents and carers have been recreating classic album covers. The home has now been in lockdown for 4 months. pic.twitter.com/XS5YQ4f1Sw Robert Speker (@robertspeker) July 10, 2020

Robert Speker is the focal point Sydmar Lodge in Edgware, North of London. It was he who decided to organize this event in which residents of the center recreaban for the covers of success. Speker published a series of 12 photos in their accounts of Twitter and Facebook on 10 July and became popular with more than 40,000 retuits for three days.

It all started as an initiative to maintain the running of older people in the centre, and soon became all the claims maintain the spirit of the young and elderly. Given the impact they have achieved, Speker released fundraising GoFundMe. On this platform demonstrates that the population has already passed more than four months, without events, external entertainers or family visits. Diary The Sun collected statements of the responsible executor of the project, in which he stressed that his priority is to keep residents entertained, “I Thought divertirían, does it. You always want to do something different”.

Robert Speker explains in his tweet that one of the most moving photographs was Sheila Solomons (93) that mimics the cover HumanRag n Bone Man. The model is a big fan of the artist, and could even learn to stop him when he signed on the same album that plays it. Sheila, hero of three tribute, – he said in the program ” morning BBC Breakfast that “the primary purpose of the (initiative) to show that hostels can’t be in the environment, sorry, even during the pandemic”.

In a series of pictures created by more than 150,000 reactions on Twitter, most messages of admiration and gratitude. “My grandmother is 93, and he often says that looks in the mirror and asks: “who is that old woman?” He thinks only of himself, as if 20 years” remembered user. The niece of one of the models, she wrote that she liked the initiative, even before he realized that his aunt Rome appeared, described as Bowie. Others have suggested the author to make a calendar with the images to raise funds for the tourists.

This was beautiful before And probably noticed my Auntie Rome as Bowie!! Sensational. I hope her son has seen it. I’ll show him now. Thank you — Sue_Z (@turkeygruel) July 12, 2020

Coordinator highlights in the comments thread we made sure the entire process, from makeup and temporary tattoos for shooting and editing the results. Julia, Davy, residence, he also helped in this project and explained in this Monday, July 13, in an interview with The Independent which Speker is known to perform actions, unusual. For example, has also published several photos of villagers, fighting for equal pay over 8M. Also made a video in ages, participating in #ToiletRollChallenge to encourage people to stay home during the captivity.

In the UK, as what happened in countries such as Spain, homes for the elderly was one of the places where more victims left covid-19. Over 190,000 confirmed cases across the country, nearly a third of them took place in nursing homes, reports BBC News. As in other parts of the world elderly people, the countries of Anglo-Saxon suffered the indirect consequences of this isolation, as the confusion or loneliness. Although the city Leiceste have to return to service in late June, 4 July, the country was relaxed and conditions, and some companies have begun to open, to revive the economy.

