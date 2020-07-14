Zindzi Mandela, daughter of Nelson Mandela, dies at 59 years

“/> Currently, the daughter of Nelson Mandela, the Ambassador of Denmark. Photo: AFP

Zindzi Mandelaa militant anti-apartheid and the youngest daughter of the Nelson Mandela, the first black President in the history of South Africa, died on Monday at the age of 59 in a hospital in Johannesburg.

In a statement the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa presenting her “sincere condolences to the Mandela family”, and claimed that he was “deeply saddened by the death of (…) Zindziswa +Zindzi+ Nobutho Mandela”.

The causes of death were not identified. Currently, he was Ambassador to Denmark.

The South African Head Of State She paid tribute to “a courageous militant policy”,, the dismembered, the armed wing of the african national Congress (ANC), the spearhead of the struggle against the apartheid regime officially in 1994.

“Zindzi Mandela was known in the country and in the world. During our years of fighting meant that the awareness of the inhumanity of the apartheid system, and the irrevocable determination, our struggle for freedom.” Cyril Ramaphosa, a member of the ANC

In the year 1985, in front of the tens of thousands of people gathered in a stadium in Soweto, the symbolic place of resistance against the racist regime, the young Zindzi I had read, to be locked in a lecture from his father, then, in which he rejected the proposal of the President of the time, Pieter Botha, to release him, subject to conditions.

Zindzi Mandela was regarded as the “daughter of the people”

Zindzi Mandela, was the youngest daughter of Nelson Mandela, Nobel peace prize laureate and President of his country between 1994 and 1999, and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the controversial heroine in the struggle against apartheid.

With the death of Zindzi Mandela, South Africa loses “for many, as a daughter of the nation“it is estimated that the exarzobispo Desmond Tutu, a Nobel peace prize laureate and friend of Nelson Mandela.

“During the 27 years that Nelson Mandela spent in prison (1963-1990), his wife Winnie Mandela and her daughters Zindzi and Zenani played an important role, to embody the humanity and the tenacity of the struggle against apartheid,” said Desmond Tutu in a statement released by his Foundation.

With information from AFP

