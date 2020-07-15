We already knew that Gisele Bundchen it was yogi, experienced, and that this discipline was an integral part of their from day to day. But the supermodel, soon to be 40, not only trains the body and mind with asanas, also in full training. Now Gisele Bundchen wanted to share what their 20 basic exercises to work the core. This downloads the entire movie in his Instagram profile, which shows step by step each of them.

The Brazilian, therefore, explains the procedure: “Move my body makes, I feel very good, and as many of you have asked me to share my traininghere Favorite for strengthening the core. I usually do 2 or 3 series, depending on how I feel. Hope you’ll like it!”

Eduardo AnizelliGetty Images

20 core exercises favorite Gisele Bündchen

Accents standing in a position lying on your side, legs at an angle of 90 ° causes the tip of the foot on the floor with legs each time. 1 reps with each leg.

The extension leg in the same position, leading with the toe on the front. 10 repetitions with each leg.

Bike / Bicycle/ Cycling the opposite: to 10 repetitions.

Frog: tip toe, and put it to his chest. 10 repetitions.

Pull legs forward, kicking his heels. 10 repetitions.

Float face down, the rubber strength at the height of the knee, pulls the arms and legs of opposites.

The extension in the back: face down, with arms crossed, rubber, knees, legs up on the unit and opens and ciérralas: 10 repetitions.

Jumping Jacks: keep out of lying and tires. 10 repetitions.

Press manual feed: 10 seconds on each side.

The press from two sides access roads: 10 repetitions on each side.

Press side crunches: 10 reps with each side.

Iron with holes for the feet. 10 repetitions with each leg.

Climbers: 10 repetitions with each leg.

Climbers Spider-man: 10 repetitions with each leg.

Iron from hand to shoulders-10 reps each hand.

Iron arm forward: 10 reps per side.

Crunches: 15 reps.

Side crunches: 15 reps on each side.

Lower abdomen: take feet together on the floor.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information at their web site.

Do you like the song that sounds while Gisele Bundchen trains? About ‘Make it Right’ BTS. You can hear it here!

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at a piano.io

Commenting This section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.