75% of the missing in Mexico are between 15 and 30 years

In Mexicothe number of missing persons continue to be increased, however, the 75% of them are between 15 and 30 years, an alarming fact that shows that young people are the target of criminal gangs.

“The youth is fading“the Commissioner said National search for Missing persons (CNBP)Karla Quintana in an interview with Denise Maerker in Tying Up Loose Ends the Radiofórmula on this Tuesday.

He explains that the more than 73 thousand 200 people are reported as missing by noon of this 14. In July, they were young, not more than 31 years of age.

In the case of persons between the ages of 15 and 30 years of age who are in the process of disappearing, the 75% men and 25% women.

With respect to the under 18 years of age, 53% of which is reported, women and 47% men.

Karla Quintanathe hypothesis of the noted that the CNBP has that Violence in the family and the Human Trafficking Networks it is closely linked with the one who is greater than the number of women under the age are missing.

From 1964 to date 177,863 disappearance, which remains until this Tuesday, 73,249 in this condition have been reported. But the records show that the most occurred after 2006, when the former President Felipe Calderón declared war against drug trafficking.

The Figure 104,645 was already localized,, that is to say, the 58.8 percent. Among Them, 6,401 were found dead and 98,242 with life.

Prior to 2006, it had missing accounted for 1,523, he pointed out, Political Animalto query information from the Deputy Secretary for human rights of the Secretariat of the government, Alejandro Encinas Rodríguez.

Only January to June 2019 added 3,679 were missing, while for the same period in 2020 reported 2,332 missing.

According to the media, since the administration of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, was disappearance reported 63,523. Of them, 35,653 were found alive and 2,352 live without.

In the meantime, the CNBP brings their own count secret tombs in the country. According to the Federal authorities, from 2006 to 30. June 2020, have been found 1,146 pitsin which were exhumed 1,682 body. In the last half of the year, the CNBP information collected from 347 graves new. In Veracruz, the number increased from 108 to 173 for this period.

Holm pointed out that the corpses of the mass graves, 42% were fully identified and 25.6%, that is to say, 431 were already handed over to their relatives.

The Companies, in which they found more secret graves December 2018-June 2020: Veracruz, Sinaloa, Colima, Guerrero, Sonora and, by the concentration a total of 57.13% of the entire country.

According to the historical records of the Federal government, from 1964 to the present, the States are to disappear with the highest number of cases, in descending order: State of Mexico, Jalisco, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Sinaloa, Mexico city, Nuevo León, Puebla and Chihuahuathat 78% of the total reports.

It should be remembered that this day the collective sowing community and To your Meeting the President called to a meeting in Guanajuato talk about the violence that prevails in the state, as well as the disappearance that have taken place in the unit.

