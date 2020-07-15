Amazing. Jennifer Lopez is so great that it eats bikini. Shocking photos

15 July 2020

(11:34 CET)

Jennifer Lopez this is one of the more attractive women in the world, her sensuality are usually, triggered, and it seems that he did not leave during the quarantine, caused by a coronavirus covid-19.

In fact, we could see some photos of the singer in new York on pools for home with escuetos bikini that removed the hiccups anyone.

However, this is not a picture that can be viralizando a lot this week that has little in common with vacation and that casts doubt on the whole sex appeal of Jennifer Lopez.

Of course

The photo in question from the film Estafadoras on wall Street, where Jennifer Lopez will be almost all that should not be visible during the show, pole dance is impressive.

And that the American singer is short bikini that disappears in the middle of a dance in a miraculous way that is no longer seen ago Jennifer Lopez in all its glory.

Exercise that is still ongoing

To do it all, pole dance, what remains viral the artist Nyeva York was a coach for more than 6 months, his physical, and equipment to do it well.

Training is not lost and you can appreciate her body, muscular and he’s got a taste in the gym, after these months of preparation.