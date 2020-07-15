Angela Aguilar: Things you don’t know, the daughter of Pepe Aguilar | Instagram

The singer of Mexican Mariachi music, Angela Aguilar, he managed to become one of the most known to the General public, as their young age, have demonstrated remarkable talents in music, like his father.

Their only 16 years old, Angela has made to win the hearts of thousands of people in Latin America.

The singer is one of the artists, youth, but recognized at the national level and in other countries, also thanks to its shape and great charisma.

Now we will let you know some data Anna Aguilar, to know a little more about her.

Angela is an incredible fashion sensewith its bright colors and bold. In fact, her favorite colors-yellow, very bright, rosewood, black, white, and blue.

The singer admitted that – I love footballhowever, do not like to play, but only see.

His favorite movie is “Baby Driver“which, starring: Ansel Elgort, Kevin spacey, Lily James, Eiza Gonzalez, Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx and Jon Bernthal.

One of those curious people in her life that it favorite scent Santal 33 and Vanillayou like citrus perfume, or the aroma of wood and does not like neither strong nor fruit trees.

If Angela’s not the singer will also be involved in the music industry, but otherwise as head, maquillista or fashion designer.

Angela has been proved, that the person full of magic, joy and imaginationso she admitted that writes songs for the daysomething really impressive.

It’s pretty amazing what makes no diet and as what you want that you have very good genes are part of his family.

In addition, Aguilar has received a powerful recognition after interpretation “La Llorona“19.- The Grammy Award Latin in 2018.