As Europe ignored the orders from the help of Italy and led to a coronavirus that has become a catastrophe of continental

The lack of willingness of countries of the European Union plus the lack of solidarity and leadership course led to the fact that the management of the pandemic coronavirus out of control across the continent showed a wide journalistic investigation published on Wednesday.

After analyzing the internal registers and interviews with dozens of staff and experts of the unit, in the British newspaper The Guardian managed to recover as he could of the pandemic the European level that the alarm began to issue in late January-early February.

“Not only Italy was not ready, nobody’s ready”, said Janez Lenarčič, the Commissioner of the European crisis management from the coronavirus. The shortcomings of the unit was manifested in the quietness of the States members of the team to requests for assistance, Italian, launched on 26 February, the Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. “There is no response to the Italian request was not, as there is no solidarity. Was lack of preparation”, said Lenarčič.

The balance of the pandemic data lighter the defeat of the authorities. About 180 000 residents of European countries, died from the coronavirus, and 1.6 million were infected that disease came to the continent in December last year.

The sequence of events leaves no doubt about the poor handling of the crisis. The primary concern of European authorities how to keep the disease outside the EU. 17 JanThe security Committee of the EU in the field of public health conducted the first conference call on coronavirus. On this day, has participated in only 12 of the 27 member States.

300,000 people in the queue to travel to Europe from China in this month a lot to celebrate Chinese New Year on January 25 the question on the table was what to do with the direct flights from Wuhan to London, Paris and Rome.

The official European centre for Control and prevention of Diseases the body is not able to solve, it is recommended to monitor passengers on 12 flights a week, which came to Europe from Wuhan, China and Britain and France shared information about what they do at airports. But there was no update of the Italian governmentis one of the many missing in this game. Countries failed to agree on border measures public areas.

Later, after the first two cases, registered in Rome, on 30 January, a couple of Chinese tourists, the government of Italy has requested an emergency meeting of all European Ministers of health koordiniruyutsya in front of unknown threat. But other member States, as can be seen in the calendar block, it seemed that they were so absorbed in the fact that: it took three weeks before the meeting concretara. Twenty-one days critical to pandemic unleashed across the continent. In the coming weeks, countries will take any further action unilaterally.

Was February 26, when Conte asked for the help of member States and the European Commission. Since then, the number of infections and deaths, Covid-19 have already begun to proliferate exponentially. During the weekend, between 29 February and 1 March more than 2,000 people were newly infected with HIV in Europe. In Italy, killing 35 people. Within a few days of intensive care, instagram and the situation became increasingly unmanageable.

However, member States in Europe have begun to act each in its sole discretion, to restrict export supplies in health. Soon exhausted reserves devices personal protection key to the pandemic and started a fierce competition between Countries to be of the few that still had or were transferred from other countries.

“We urge the first meeting of the steering Committee of the crisis 28 January. The Commission took the threat seriously”said Janez Lenarčič in The Guardian. However, States still do not. It also didn’t helpaccording to informed sources “The Guardian”, experience on the intact the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen someone was recently at his position.

In the same week, The European Center for Disease Control recommends that governments expand their hospitals and, in particular, in intensive care units.

However, the media spotlight was on other topics. At a press conference to warn Europe that it was ready to what I wanted “the hall was nearly empty” remember, Lenarčič. “We expected the next day in the MEDIA that some of the consequences of what we said. But not much, because all the media attention in Brussels spoke at the recent plenary session of the European Parliament, which was attended by the representatives of great Britain.” In fact, these days, Britain will leave the EU and all the attention he put in Brexit.

It allaccording Lenarčič, did you know that: “The logic is to give the Commission funds to support member States. Because when Italy asked for help, nobody could help her. I see a bright lesson: the majority of inhabitants of the European countries want to have more intervention of Europe in the lurch like this”. The Commission therefore wants to equip its stock of medical devices, rather than relying on the generosity of the State. In addition, the experts recommended that the European Centre for Disease Control, is the policy-making body, not only counselor in times of crisis.

