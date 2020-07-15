As the group works to Wagner, the “brutal” private army of mercenaries, Russian

Videos that circulate, especially in Russiaand to recognize various reports of the research teams, the brutality of the methods by which the members of the Group Wagner.

As can be seen in a movie at home, this group can torture for hours and even the decapitation of its victims.

The journalists and analysts who have followed the path describe it as a network of mercenaries accordance with the interests of the government of Vladimir Putin, to describe how a kind of military force “not official” in favour of Russia.

These experts in the operating group Wagner in Syria and Libya, and the Sudan and the Central African Republic. All these incidents have one thing in common, they are places where Moscow has interests.

According to the Russian service of the BBC, the Kremlin, the existence of this organization, rejects, and denies that the government of Putin can not connect with Wagner.

The Mercenaries

The group Wagner gained notoriety by supporting the rebels pro-Russian in the armed conflict in Ukraine that led to Crimea’s annexation by Russia in 2014.

Since then, those who have studied him as a private army, you will be able to describe mercenaries to hire, the run for the deployment in war zones or actions that are more specific, such as in order to provide security, or perform targeted attacks.

Getty Images

It was reported that the group Wagner took part in the armed conflict in Libya.

Amy Mackinnon, a researcher at the analysis portal Foreign policy with headquarters in Washington, the group Wagner is difficult to define and anticipate the operations of the group, just because of these characteristics.

“We can qualify you as a shadowy network of operators. You can hire different mercenaries and recruiting fighters,” says the expert from the BBC.

The analyst gives the example of the case of the person tortured and beheaded in the Russian press, the perpetrator was identified, that as a private entrepreneur in the military security of the group of Wagner.

Mackinnon explains that this “hybrid model” and “brutal methods”, in addition, makes it difficult for the governments of the West to take action against it.

Russian sources and researches, analysts have described the participants in the actions of the group, such as the ultra-nationalists of the extreme right in his.

Meanwhile, Paul Stronski, Director of the program for Russia and Eurasia of Fund of Carnegie for International peace, points out to the BBC that these groups act as multipliers of combat troops, gun dealer, Trainer, military and local security”.

Getty Images

It was reported that the group Wagner operations in combat zones, in which Russia has interests.

The experts indicated that, although the group Wagner is not the only company, private military comes from Russia, with these features, it is the most known.

And find a history of your model in the Balkan war, the end of the last century, and even into the Russian volunteers fought in the civil war of Spain of the decade of 30.

He adds that his ability to deploy military varies between hundreds and thousands, if you are in war zones.

Analysis

Jonathan Marcus, a correspondent for the defense and diplomacy of the BBC

While some compare it with private security contractors Westerners, the group of Wagner is much more with the policy of the Russian government than their Western counterparts. How close is not clear. It is a shadowy group, and little is known about their direct relations with the Putin regime.

The employees of Wagner operated in the first row in all the previous wars of Russia in the Ukraine and Syria. You have fought sometimes on the side of the Russian army “official”, sometimes on their own. The operator of Wagner have been in Libya and had a more traditional role of training and or safety and security in the Sudan and the Central African Republic.

Read more: The large vote in Russia, which would allow Putin to 36 years in power

If your goal was a source of profound military experience, then the plan has failed, to a large extent. Their activities through analysis by independent research groups have been documented.

Your brand is, it loses some of the brightness could have acquired, in the fight against the so-called Islamic state in Syria. Wagner’s performance in Libya has been very much less successful, as Russia finally had to implement re-a part of his air force of Syria, to strengthen their position.

The use of military force “semi-official” is also a bit of a problem for Moscow. An example of this is the battle in the East of Syria, in February 2018, if a unit of a considerable size of the “mercenaries” the Russians attacked an American unit in the vicinity of an oil-field is crucial. How was this a strategic attack in connection with the policy of the Russian government, or seized control of the oil resources of a company are semi-private? Either way, the attack brought a massive response from the United States, with potentially hundreds of casualties among the attackers speaking Russian -.

Then, although it is clearly a useful tool for Moscow, operations such as Wagner, have inherent risks, which in the Syrian case, this led to a direct confrontation between U.S. forces and Russian.

The Alignment with the policy of Putin

Both Mackinnon as Stronski agree that it is a visible rapprochement between the group and Wagner and the interests of the government of Vladimir Putin.

“Are you ready to expand your role as a instrument of Russian policy in Libya and other “hot spots,” said Paul Stronski.

And indicates that it is known is the case of a exaliado of Putin, that is pointed out as one of the leaders of the group of Wagner.

Getty Images

It should be noted that these groups serve the foreign policy of Putin.

The researcher indicates that Russia has a long experience in dealing with these groups in the last few decades.

“There are other mercenary groups to offer different services,” he summed up.

Read more: Russia votes for Putin in power through 2024

Stronski points out that the Russian government would have to redoubling its efforts in different ways for it is not visible Their possible relationship with these military companies and be exposed to more international sanctions.

Amy Mackinnon, for his part, argues that there is “no doubt” that Wagner is aligned with the interests of the administration of Putin, although there is no public recognition.

“I think these extensions of the Russian army,” he concludes.

Putin, for his part, denies this.

lsm