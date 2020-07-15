Blac Chyna raises pregnancy rumors photos

By
Aslam Khattar
-
0
6


Photo Blac Chyna posted on his account Instagram, did suspect some of his followers, if you would be in a state of pregnancy.

Was Rob Kardashian published a photo, which is simulates a military suit brand Fashion Nova that was made to show how during pregnancy.

To see this publication in Instagram

🥰 @fashionnova

The publication of the General Blac Chyna (@blacchyna)

His followers questioned if expecting a third child. Here are some comments:

“Oh, wow, she’s a child!”.
“The light in the pregnancy.”
“What she has twins this time?”.
“Are you pregnant?”.
“She looks pregnant”.
“You’re a girl, you’re pregnant again?




Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here