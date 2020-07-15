Brown urged the entrepreneurs pay more taxes to the crisis by coronavirus

Ramírez Cuéllar urged Mexican businessmen to join the initiative, “millionaires for humanity” (photo: Twitter @aramirezcuellar)

Alfonso Ramírez CuéllarLeader , national Brown, called the Mexican entrepreneurs to join this initiative “millionaires for humanity”where it is proposed that the magnates “rich” to increase your contribution for the public administration the handling of the pandemic coronavirus.

In this sense, Ramírez Cuéllar pointed out that the the public finances are at risk in many countries, because of all the budget for the health units to address the emergency health, associated with the decline in the revenue of the government by the social-distancing measures and their impact on the economy of the population.

“The expenses for the management of the pandemic on the protection of the population and determines the health system, coupled with the decline in government revenue product of the social distancing measures that have been implemented, You will be a strong pressure on the public finances of the countries“,- said the Deputy with a license.

The leader of Morena suggested that entrepreneurs who can contribute to discussions with the Federal government to the cause (photo: Reuters)

Through a statement, the owner of the party, took Andrés Manuel López Obrador to occupy, to the presidency of Mexico suggested that those entrepreneurs, who already is in talks with the Federal government for the solidarity and commitment with the country and support the initiative of the nature progressive, which means that people with more resources can contribute to the finances of the country for the implementation of a fair redistribution in society.

After the 8. July, to go to the Mexican head of state, the The white house at a dinner in his honor, accompanied by outstanding entrepreneurs in Mexicohow Carlos Slim, Patricia Armendáriz, Carlos Hank González, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, among others.

“It is a important opportunity for the entrepreneurs who have a rapprochement with the Federal governmentas those who accompanied the President of the Republic, on his recent visit to the United States on the occasion of the entry into force of the T-MEC, show your solidarity and commitment to the welfare of Mexico and the Manifesto in favor of a progressive tax system, in which those with more resources, more help, the country’s public finances, in an act of justice, and tax justice,” he said.

A person wearing a mask walks in the vicinity of the Zocalo square, during the gradual recovery of the commercial activities in the city, such as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Mexico city, Mexico, July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

The initiative “Millionaires for humanity” it is a petition, under the world-from 83 companies for the Governments raise taxes for the people, which have accumulated, and large assetsso that you can overcome the financial burden, forth coronavirus in different countries caused by the pandemic.

In addition, and as part of their argument, Brown explained that Mexico is one of the countries with the highest inequality in the world; according to OXFAM, in the national territory there are more than 50 million poor, of which 9.3 million are living in extreme poverty. “In addition, it is expected that the situation may be exacerbated by the economic and social impact of the pandemic.”, attached Ramírez Cuéllar noted.

Mexico occupies the fourth place worldwide in death by coronavirus (photo: Reuters)

And that is the disease of the Corona to report the Virus in Mexico, increases in the number of deaths and positive cases; according to the data of the Johns Hopskins, in the United States, Mexico currently occupies in fourth place, with more deaths due to the disease of COVID-19 worldwide. In the Mexican territory, up to this Tuesday, the 14. July, have confirmed 36,327 deathshigher than in countries such as Italy, with 34,984, France 30,032 and Spain with 28,409.

In addition to this, the The Secretariat of the health (SSa) reported that a total of 311,486 cases COVID confirmed-19 in Mexicoa fact, which places the country in seventh place in the ranking The world in this area.

For his part, the Undersecretary of prevention and health promotion, Hugo López Gatellhe reminded the population, “[…] the Federal facilities were not in the same time, the process of the epidemic. The epidemic of #COVID19 NOT of the Republic were terminated in each state. The call is to respect and follow the instructions of the state health care system.”, he wrote in a message posted on his Twitter account.

