Mexican scientists contributed to the development of the formula for the grass that fed the cows.

WASHINGTON.

With help, Mexican, Burger King only Edit the Diet some of their Cows for the emit less greenhouse gases, add the Herb Cymbopogonin a Try by limit the contributions of the Cattle the Climate change.

The change in the Diet You can reduce the daily emissions the Methane in 33%said today Burger King.

The emission of methane, a by-product of the digestion of the vaccine, has become an obstacle in force for the public relations of the big chain burgers

Burger King has its Whopper with the meat of cows, which reduces their emissions of methane in selected restaurants in Miami, New York, Austin, Portland, and Los Angeles.

The greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture accounted for 9.9% of the total emissions of the United States in 2018, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA, for its acronym in English).

The total methane emissions of cattle (called enteric fermentation) formed more than a quarter of the emissions from agriculture.

With a thunderous campaign from the social networks, the limit oscillates between the vulgarity and the science (with a total leasable area of more vulgarity), Burger King is betting on the growing awareness of climate change and its responsibility to its own role.

According to a recent survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs research, two-thirds of Americans say companies have a responsibility in the fight against climate change.

Potential customers are also reducing their intake of meat for the sake of the environment and health.

War ‘green’

Burger King and rival Mcdonald’s have added alternatives to meat on their menus.

Two years ago, Mcdonald’s said it was taking measures to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases. Modified the production of meat for your Big Mac and a quarter of a pound. The company said that it had hoped to prevent the emission of 150 million tons of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere for the year 2030.

Burger King, in cooperation with the scientists of the Autonomous University of the state of Mexico and the University of California, Davis, tested, and developed his formula by the addition of 100 grams of the herb, known for its lemon fragrance, for the daily diet of their cows.

Preliminary tests show that the leaves of the herb help lemon, the cows to release digest less methane to their food.

J. R. R.

Copyright law prohibits the copying, in whole or in part the materials of the Excelsior, without the prior written permission and without linking to the original text.