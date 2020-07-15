Change the image of Natalie Perez in a full quarantine

Natalie decided to leave chestnut, but there was reflection coatings in the bangs. Between hairstyles, colors and music, in addition, he said that concerned about the lack of will to study at home. “Has been, who has not dreamed about staying? We will continue until Jan. I fall cu… only, I guess I’ll be a better person and I learn to play new songs on the piano”said in the history of Instagram.

Natalie 2.jpg

Natalie.png

On Tuesday, in addition, homenajeó Rosario Bléfari, who died at the age of 54 years. “The seasons. Today was a great artist , I thought that someday he will sing this song, a song called seasons. Were gonna meet at some point, and never could. I would like to meet her ! Rosario Blefari ( the author of this beautiful song, and many others),” he said.