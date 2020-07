Floral Pattern

High waist, with ruffles, neckline balconette, triangle-shaped, with side ties, color fluoride, apastelados, cut outfabric crochet…. There would be hours in the day to replace all trends that were starring in this season fashion bathroombut, of course, if you want the design is timeless not the fashion, not the one that even if print foral.

In DosMares (128 euros to 160 euros).