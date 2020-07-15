Colombia, the UN said that the implementation of the peace agreement “is a reality” and “not interrupted”

The UN is concerned about the insecurity in Colombia and the emergence of the COVID-19

The minister for Foreign Affairs of Colombia, Claudia Blum, has reiterated that the implementation of the peace agreement between Bogota and the Revolutionary armed forces of Colombia (FARC) “is this on the Tuesday before the security Council of the United Nations a reality” and “not interrupted”.

So to be expressed, during the meeting, the presentation of the quarterly report of the verification Mission of the United Nations in Colombia, where he stressed that, regardless of the context, derived from the pandemic of coronavirus, the Executive-go “without rest” and has “a firm commitment” to comply with the terms of the agreement.

“We have not one of the areas of work, which is to be delayed, the policy of peace with the legality –that is the framework from which you will develop running, budgets, measures, and strategies, that the agreement–. Their implementation is a priority for the government of President Ivan-Duke,” he said.

He also pointed out that “all the entities that have been responsible taken for the implementation of the policy of peace, the legality of measures of prevention, alertness and the reduction of risks associated with the COVID-19. The beneficiaries of these measures, the ex-combatants, the victims, and the farmers are committed to the Comprehensive National program for the Substitution of Illegal crops”.

According to a press release of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Colombia, Blum has also mentioned that in the regions where the development of the plans with a Territorial approach (PDET) were financed with royalties from the exploitation of oil and mining-186 projects of 423 million US dollars, from the beginning of the government.

Also, it was stressed that the authorities do not continue consistently, with 100,000 families, the willingness to, the cultivation of coca in the direction of legality.

In accordance with the explained, the Executive Colombians “at risk” with the reduction of illicit crops and has presented, such as the security Council, the reduction in the year 2019, the area planted in coca for the second year in a row, according to the report, the monitoring system that accompanies the United Nations in Colombia. You also mentioned “the urgent need” to reach against the illegal economy of the drug trade and illegal mining, to the peace and security in Colombia, in a framework of cooperation and co-responsibility international.

He recalled that the increase in illegal crops, it was observed that between 2013 and 2017, and the defendant, the silence that existed during the whole time against the increase of illegal crops”, the “new threats for the most vulnerable communities, social leaders and human rights defenders”.

A police anti-drug monitors the cultivation of the Coca leaf during an operation of eradication in Tumaco, Colombia.

“The success and the sustainability of the reintegration of ex-combatants are crucial to prevent new cycles of violence. We continue to work with determination to support their productive projects. The number of beneficiaries of the implemented projects in the first half of this year increased by 71 percent compared with the same period of 2019,” he said.

PROTECTION OF EX-COMBATANTS

In this context, Blum referred to the security of ex-combatants and the communities. So, he has presented advances in the prevention and protection, and the investigation and legal action against the attacks on ex-combatants and their families. As already explained, the Prosecutor’s office has made progress “in the value of 49.7 per cent of this type of cases.”

On the other hand, the Ministry of foreign Affairs has highlighted that between 1. January and 30. June of this year and the same period of 2019, there is a 30-percent reduction in the number of homicides. In addition, the regional office, the clarification has with 54.3 percent of the investigations, he said.

On the other hand, has reported that “the government has preformed actions of 15 different organisms, the prevention, the protection of the individual and the collective, and the support of investigations and prosecutions”, he explained.

“All of this, with a comprehensive concept of security, in the framework of the process of re-setting and a zero-tolerance policy against misconduct of the agents of the state,” he said.

So, has highlighted that “the complex environment and the threat posed by organised armed groups, drug-devoted to commercial and illegal mining” is the triggering factor, the concentrated in the violence in certain regions of Colombia.

Finally, it is the government’s support was also communicated, to the system of transitional justice and has ensured that “it has not, nor will there be, any reduction in the budget”.

“UNCERTAINTY” DURING THE PANDEMIC,

For his part, Carlos Ruiz Massieu, the chief of the verification Mission of the United Nations in Colombia and the special the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, Commissioner, has recognized the “endurance” of the government and the FARC to “continue the efforts for the consolidation of peace, in spite of the difficulties created by the pandemic.”

The leader of the party of the FARC, Rodrigo Londoño (c), together with Carlos Antonio Lozada (r) and Pablo Catatumbo (d).

He has, however, criticized that “the uncertainty faced, the ex-fighters of the FARC-EP, municipalities, lawyers and human rights defenders and social leaders, our biggest concern and, unfortunately, this uncertainty has continued during the pandemic.”

So, it has highlighted that the number of ex-killed fighter, since the signing of the agreement in 2016, to over 200, and is located in the 210. “Without a doubt, the ravaging violence against those who defend the left of the weapons in the framework of the agreement, and against those rights and the rights of communities, which is a result of the conflict and the serious threat to the consolidation of peace in Colombia”, low remains calm has.

He mentioned, however, the detection of several persons allegedly responsible for some of these killings and added that these arrests are an example of the results that the mechanisms developed through the agreement.

“The pandemic has shown, once again, to the precarious situation of the approximately two-thirds of the ex-combatants accredited, currently residing outside of the old Territorial areas of training and re-employment,” he added.

Finally, Ruiz has confirmed that the request of Guterres of a truce to fight the pandemic of coronavirus. “There is No justification to continue to inflict violence against the Colombians, and Colombians susceptible to corruption, and the enormous difficulties,” he complained.

(With information from Europa Press)

