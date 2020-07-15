Coronavirus, July 14. Mexico total 311 thousand cases and 36 thousand deaths by Covid

The health Secretariat reported that Mexico came to the 311 TEUR 486 positive cases to Covid-19, 7 051 thousand more that yesterday, as well as 36 EUR 327 deathsan increase of 836, with respect to the last Monday.

In a press conference, José Luis AlomíaOf epidemiology , pointed out that according to estimates, in these times, the number of confirmed cases Covid-19 would be 349 EUR 893 and 38 thousand 263 deaths Director.

“We have this number, because we can.the suspected cases, on the basis of the percentage of positivity, we estimate that the will be positive, so many proofs, then we go further and say that, if the percentage in week 27 to 51%, we expect to be in this group, the suspect, a 51% finally, to confirm”

In relation to the Hospital Occupancythe official mentioned that throughout the country there are 29 EUR 663 beds based on the disease of the respiratory tract, of which 16 thousand 391 are available and 13 thousand 272 occupied, so that there is an availability of 55%.

While in beds reviews, or a mechanical ventilator, there are a total of 9 TEUR 659, of which 5 thousand are 908 available and 3 thousand 751 occupied.

The new Lion is the entity with the highest hospital occupancy in both beds General, critical, with 82% and 60% of mentions, followed by Tabasco with 80% occupancy of beds in General and 57%, in the criticism, while Nayarit has a 72% occupancy on beds in General, and Baja California have 56% in beds with fan.

