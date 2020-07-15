Coronavirus. The wall prevents that came to people from infected areas of Mexico: Trump

Washington.- The President Donald Trump he returned to touch on the topic of the border wall, to the point that it is prevented that the arrival of United States Of America People, the “areas intensely infected Mexico“with the coronavirus.

At a press conference in the garden of the White house, not on the agenda, and in which he said that he signed because the law sanctions to punish Chinese officials for the implementation of the new safety rules in Hong Kong, Trump driving to the theme of migration. He confirmed that with a program of migration on the basis of the merits, and not to forget the dreamers.

Then he insisted on the necessity of the wall. “The wall was built, for a very long time, because it prevents people from areas intensively infected in Mexico,” he said.

The border between United States Of America and Mexico it will remain closed at least until the 21 of Augustand Trump he explained that the wall, like the other immigration have prevented measures such as deportations express to take migrants coronavirus in the American soil. This is despite the fact that the United States is the country with the most affected in the world by the pandemic, the cases with more than 3.4 million cases and more than 136 thousand deaths.

agv/ed