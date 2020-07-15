Diary amber heard showed further violence by johnny Depp

The court, johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard and diary The Sun the slander continues and reveals to us many details of this tumultuous relationships that lived in these two actors, where the actress of “Aquaman” was named villana stories and I recently read diary amber heard in the course of the trial.

What many viewed as relationships in Hollywood, gradually began to find the paint very difficult, as initially, amber heard accused johnny Depp of physical and mental violence, and soon it was observed that the actress had also committed acts of violence against them, man, except a few, infidelity.

At the last hearing I read diary amber heard in the course of the trial, where he was told more violence, this time during his honeymoon on Board the train:

“Our fight was terrible. Johnny… in some point he found his shirt, wrapped around my neck. Surprisingly, exactly the coordination that requires consideration of the circumstances, the next… don’t even know how I finished this big knot on his head. I hate it. In the end we fell asleep with him in the old and child, anger, fear and love.”

According to the magazine, violence is present from the first days of marriage between Depp and heard, that he was constantly on the past two years, those actors were together, besides infidelity from the contractor Simply Elon Musk, James Franco and Cara Delevingne.