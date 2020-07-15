Dogs up to 15 kg, the supply to the restaurants of Pyongyang: North Korea seeks solutions to the shortage of food

The leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un (Reuters)

The dictatorship in North Korea suffer from problems of food supply and would have ordered the purchase of large dogs in the restaurants of Pyongyang, according to media sources in the interior of the hermetic country.

“The authorities have ordered the officials of several regions of the country, including the County of Pakchon, buy dogs of 15 pounds or more, and send them back to Pyongyang, “said a source to the portal Daily NK. As already explained, the aim of the animals in the 36 of the famous restaurants in the district, Taesong are.

In the first week since the entry into force of the order, always on the website to Asia, the officials of the Pakchon met 720 kilos (around 40 dogs) to be sent to the capital.

The sources of the Daily NK, the report is the first medium to that this year, the alleged issues of Kim’s health, show that the dictator had trouble going to sleep, for the lack of supply in Pyongyang. “We need to help to lessen their concerns”, explains the interviewee.

In addition, they declared that the regime will receive payment in cash for the dogs, but with the promise of to, rice and edible oil from china, to be delivered in October. This option is more attractive to sell the animals to local restaurants in each region.

Daily NK he noted that the problem of supply is exacerbated by fewer and fewer people are breeding dogs devote themselves to.

People take part in a ceremony in Pyongyang, capital of North Korea (KCNA/via REUTERS)

Although the regime has strict controls for fear of the coronavirus, is not known with precision, the scope of application of the measures in the restaurants. For the moment, Pyongyang has not confirmed, at least from Covid-19.

Breeding Rabbits

In another measure to alleviate the lack of food, the North Korean army moved ordered last week, soldiers and their families, the rabbit that “raise more” and in an unprecedented decision, to increase a certain number of animals each soldier and family to feed.

To of the led according to a military source in the country, Daily NKthe Ministry of the Armed forces of the people ordered, the every soldier in your company needs to be an average of “1.5 to rabbits at least 3.5 kg”. The command instructs the houses of each of the military “raising 15 rabbits“at the time, stating that a “Rating“Your progress in the breeding of rabbits is carried out at an unspecified date, but before the end of August.

With the new order of the authorities, a company of 130 soldiers, for example, You would have to increase, at least 195 of the rabbit largein addition to participating in the usual military exercises.

North Korea urged to increase his soldiers, rabbits to feed themselves (Jeon Heon-Kyun-Pool/Getty Images)

“The soldiers at their work, and Training for the morning, then go to the hills to collect the leaves of acacia and clover for an hour before you can rest,” said the source, who was not seen – Daily NK.

The families of the soldiers, for their part, are already busy preparing food for a holiday a week in honor of the soldiers (“the day of the soldier”, the Sunday during the period of the military exercises of the summer). The new order means that any time should be found to increase, in addition to 15 rabbits.

The average-cited slogan, that the political office of the internal forces (the Political office in General) is an intensification of the efforts to enforce the new orderas a way for the implementation of the Directive of the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un to the application of plant-eating animals, with the goal to develop, in an economic way, more meat to eat.

An article, published in July by the Bureau, gave an update on a “Madness for the breeding of rabbits“and the soldiers are encouraged to to be pro-active in the breeding more rabbit.

