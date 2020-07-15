Donald Trump was to finish the job with the status-preferential trade Hong Kong “will be treated as the rest of China”

Donald Trump (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

The President of the United States, Donald Trump announced this Tuesday at the end of the privilege for Hong Kong and he said he has already signed To punish penalties law the Chinese officials for the implementation of the new safety rules in the former British colony.

“Today, I the laws and the Executive had to do the China is responsible for your acts held oppressive against the people of Hong Kong“said Trump in a press conference.

Besides, the US President predicted that “a lot of people” to leave Hong Kong, because the crisis began in the last months, and said that to speak with a Chinese couple, Xi Jinping, and has no intention of doing so.

“Now Hong Kong is treated in the same way as mainland-China”, You added Trump at a press conference, Details, losing the former British colony of privileges, such as a Treatment special economic and access to the export of technology-and lowercase letters.

Beijing approved To tighten security-the law, the penalties for activities that you as subversive in Hong Kongafter this last year, in the former colony the mass of life-like mobilisations against the power of mainland China.

According to several activists, the right ends with the freedoms that make Hong Kong one of the world’s leading financial centres.

At The Beginning Of July, the u. s. Congress passed a law to punish the Chinese officials responsible for the implementation of the new rules of security against Hong Kong and this also applies to the banks, the significant transactions with you.

This week, more than half a million people have participated in the primaries of the opposition in Hong Kong, a record turnout is interpreted as a In response to the controversial National Security Law, recently, Beijing imposed in the Autonomous region, to destroy his critics dissent.

The goal of these elections was the choice of the candidate to be qualified, the majority of the seats (35 or more) in the elections to the legislative Council in September, which would protect an extraordinary defense mechanism, from the impositions of Beijing.

Three million people went to the polling stations on 24. November for the elections in 2019, the District Council of Hong Kong, which led to a landslide victory for the opposition, won control of 17 of the 18 district councils.

The new and comprehensive law of national security, which China imposed in Hong Kong with the aim of ending the opposition to the ruling Communist party in the former British colony, it is not so “devastating” as feared by some critics, Wednesday, 1 said. In June, a human rights activist.

Designed in secret and approved the 30. June, without the useful comments of the authorities in Hong Kong, the law established a vast security apparatus, in the field, and granted far-reaching powers, to Beijing, to suppress, to a variety of political crimes, among them of separatism and collusion.

With information from AFP

