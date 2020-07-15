‘Estafadoras wall Street”: Jennifer Lopez talks about the frustration he has experienced, will not be nominated for an Oscar

Although it’s been a few months we all remember the movies and professionals who did not receive a nomination on “Oscar” in 2020, despite the fact, merecerse without any doubt. These violations most attention was drawn to the lack of nomination for the work of Greta Gerwig, as a Director, Adam Sandler, according to his interpretation of ‘Diamonds’ and above all from Jennifer Lopez ‘Estafadoras Wall Street journal”. The actress and singer said now, as he felt at this moment.

“J-Lo” had an interview with Oprah Winfrey on a trip to the live podcast ‘show Opry’s SuperSoul Conversations’. In this conversation, which collects Deadline he acknowledged that was “disappointment” not analyzed the issues relating to the victory in the category ” Best supporting Actress. In this category it was nominated Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Kathy Bates , Margot Robbie and Laura Dern (who finally received the award for his role in “the history of marriage’). “I was sad, I was a little sad, because I grew up waiting for”said Lopez.

“There were a lot of articles, I have so much good news, more than ever in my career, and many said “to Be nominated for an Oscar, is going to be, and if it doesn’t, you’re crazy”. Reading all these articles thinking, “Oh, God, could this happen?” And then happens so, that for me it was like “AI” was a bit disappointing”. The actress feels responsible for the brunt of the movie, and I felt bad not to, it is a reward for the whole team: “Most of my team was with me for 20, 25 years. I think they had a lot of hope and I wanted, so I feel like I disappointed a little bit of everything”.

‘Estafadoras wall Street” tells the story of one “the stripper” performed by Lopez, who uses it ricachones customers, along with the other dancers. In the case also Constance Wu, Cardi B, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart and Julia Stiles, among other Actresses. Jennifer Lopez so, was recognized for his efforts, being nominated for a Golden globe, SAG awards and Independent Spirit, although he did not win any of these prizes.

In the near future most “J-Lo”

This knock does not slow down Jennifer Lopez. Actress and singer interest rates to continue production of films. Soon we will see in “Marry Me” next to Owen Wilson and Sarah Silverman, Comedy sobe a star of pop music that leaves planted at the altar by her groom in their awesome wedding in Madison Square Garden.

In addition, new York will present one of the programs for the new platform, which is delivered in the United States: Quibi, services, video streaming, ten minutes. Lopez will be leading the program “Thanks a Million’. Show is that 10 people for each Chapter, will share the $ 100,000, between what they have changed life. Other speakers confirmed, Kristen bell, Tracy Morgan, Lee Karlie Kloss”, according to Deadline. The platform does in the US on 6 April 2020.