Expand travel restrictions are not necessarily required 30 days

The Step.- It is expected to expand the government of the United States travel restrictions at the border for 30 days, according to the Embassy of Mexico in the United States.

Four months have passed, to be limited since the Department of Homeland Security,-essential travel to the Northern and southern borders of the country. The first order came into force on 21. March and has been expanded again and again for 30 days at a time, as the global pandemic of the Corona Virus continues to deteriorate, both in Mexico and the United States.

In a post on the Twitter account of the Embassy, the Agency for Foreign Affairs, said that Mexico ” will be proposed, in the United States, an extension of the border restrictions, the limitation of non-essential travel to the border between the two countries.

It is likely to extend the restrictions until the 21 of August, according to the Embassy.