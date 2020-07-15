Experts analyze whether it is reasonable to delete the application – Televisa News

TikTok is in trouble. The video application is one of the most popular apps in the world, with over 2 billion downloads, but in the last few weeks has accumulated several charges, including espionage, of Chinese origin, the authorities of several countries, including the United States, to investigate whether TikTok is, stealing information from their users, the government of China.

As the time has come to delete TikTok from their mobile devices? An expert in privacy and security for analyses of this Problem The Washington Post and these were their results.

We recommend: USA-studies restrict the use of TikTok and other Chinese apps

If you were not aware, TikTok is a relatively new program, specializing in the production and propagation of short videos. Its surface is kind of social network is similar to Instagram or Snapchat, but TikTok has managed to capture and hold the attention of the users belong to the generation Z (the often quoted ‘centennials’).

TikTok is the property of a company with headquarters in Beijing name byte dance, but the brand has to distance himself tempted by his Chinese origin. Recruiting them for this purpose, TikTok, the tasks of the CEO to take over in may, Kevin Mayer, a former executive of Disney,. The app is also not available in China.

TikTok jumped on the radar of American politics, if your users are sabotaged, allegedly, the first meeting of Donald Trump of the era covid, which occurred on 20. June in Tulsa, Oklahoma. According to several media, the fans, the culture, k-pop-away places in the Rally President Trump to visit without the intention.

This history produced one of the first political controversies have focused on TikTok. Fans of Donald Trump in the comentocracia marks the roots of the Eastern app to want to blame China, to fight, to intervene in the U.S. election. Then called for the ban of the app in the United States.

Mike Pompeo, head of the Secretariat of state of the United States, showed that the government is examining the possibility of Veto-app. The official warned the Americans to be more careful with their applications to the outside, otherwise they would fall to the disclosure of their private data in the hands of the Communist party of China (CPC)”.

The United States of America is not the only country to build a new front in the technological wars. From the fierce effects between the troops of India and China happened on the 15th of June, in the 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives, this country TikTok banned, as well as other applications, of Chinese origin, for security reasons.

But what TikTok is just as dangerous as the warning of the American political class and the Hacker allegedly connected with Anonymous?

TikTok: Under the magnifying glass

TikTok urge in Mexico, when the viral phenomenon moved from other platforms to this medium. The videos of greater dissemination in the social networks began to videos of TikTok and many of the Influence factors Favorites of millennials and centennials -new and old – you have to make the leap to a stay in the column of trends, including ‘the Matador’ Luis Hernandez.

And while TikTok is a free platform, everything has a price. In this case Your personal data.

“TikTok’t seem to use more personal data than Facebook. It is a amount is still to extract the scare of data on the lives of Americans. But there is little evidence, TikTok is sharing data with China, and we have to be careful with the xenophobia under the guise of privacy,” writes Geoffrey Fowler, tech analyst at the Washington Post.

TikTok makes sure that all of the information that it gathers from the user is held in the United States and Singapore, and would never share this data with the Chinese government. “For now, the question of whether desconfías of the Chinese mining company owned most of the mining companies is American-owned,” says Fowler.

Data mining, or data mining in English, it is not only the collection of personal data on the users of the app, it is also the interpretation of such data to generate useful information that can benefit a company in order to develop communication strategies more effectively.

The most popular apps on the market data mining for a better understanding of its users, including TikTok. So, the ads on your favorite app focuses on the products and services they consume. But a problem arises when this information is used for political purposes or sold to external units, without the explicit permission from the user.

If you download, TikTok, the app asks for permission to know your location, your Internet address and the type of device you are using, as well as the contacts in your phone, your number, social media connections, and your age. Nothing out of the ordinary, but according to Patrick Jackson, a specialist in privacy, computing, TikTok more complaints than other apps to hide your fingerprints.

Jackson says that TikTok uses some technical measures to encrypt your activity, which means to examine that parts significant of the extracted information are hidden, and all independent investigators, who are trying. From his side, TikTok, it is ensured that these measures are barriers to prevent the penetration of hackers and bots.

“It seems that TikTok says more data than Facebook, but they do take measures to hide what you collect”, Jackson.

For the moment, TikTok is under review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US (CFIUS, for its acronym in English), to censor after he was accused of, videos by cleaning of the PCC. Although TikTok contests that have taken place, these actions, the media documented witness statements of the employees, the Americans angry by following the instructions on the work that restrict the team in Beijing, are certain videos out of the court subversive.

With information from the Washington Post.