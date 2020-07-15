Falls teen juarense for groping female runners in The step

The Step— A teenager juarense was arrested by the police, The step (SPD) for groping two runners in the Central area of the city.

Miguel Luna, of 18 years, he touched the rear of two women engaged in acts, 1. July late in the evening.

In the first incident, which occurred at 7:20 p.m., Luna a woman of 26 years who ran in the 1300 approached the block of the street noble, touched her buttocks and fled. Shortly after an hour, the suspect is the same thing with a 64-year-old women in the block of 2900 avenue Savannah have.

The first victim managed to take pictures of the attackers, which were distributed in the social networks of the SPD. In a few hours, Luna was found, who was arrested on Tuesday and sent to the County jail in El Paso.