Falls WhatsApp, users are reporting outages

The messaging application WhatsApp it is made of a large number of people to be in contact with family, friends and co-workers, so that each that the application suffers from any kind of fault in your service, it is normal that people are starting to report failures in other social networks such as Twitter.

Today, the app is feature Facebook it was a trend in the platform, Jack Dorsey, because the intermittent errors are introduced, at your service.

According to the user WhatsAppYou do not appear the last time of the connection, and to indicate when users are online. Also for those who want to WhatsApp Web and also by scanning the QR Codes on their mobile phones is possible. Also other users have reported that it is not possible to send or receive audio via the app.

You can also read: The dark mode is already come to WhatsApp Web and as well you can enable it

According to the website Down detectorthe messaging app began to present failures in the service, about 11 o’clock in the morning.

In the same way, the portal noted that the reported issues WhatsApp are 73 percent of the 23 percent to send or receive messages, and 3 percent to log.

Among the countries the most affected by the outage, the Netherlands, England, Spain, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico. It should be noted that, according to down detector, which is reported to be the most important error is that in the mobile application for devices with Android operating system.

The main error of those who complain about some user, the app tells you that you work not connected to the internet, if the other functions that require it, still normal.

Partial Return

Within the service-down detector, some users have begun to report that WhatsApp has begun to function again on their devices, not to mention while others still, that the service is down.

Mistakes of the past

About a month ago, the social networking property Facebook presents a sporadically occurring error, in some parts of the world.

It is for this reason that at the global level, the users of these platforms used Twitter to report the error, the Server of Facebook, which include platforms, Messenger and Instagram, in addition to the messaging service, encryption, WhatsApp.

You can also read: Huawei may not be a part of 5G networks in the UK

In the same way, the reported user that the app from Facebook was the biggest problem that the Homepage is not updated, a situation that also have the app sent to for photos Instagram.

For his part, the messaging apps WhatsApp and Messenger, the news came.

Apparently, the failure was due to the implementation of the payment by WhatsApp.

But not now, it is unknown why the messaging service works.

The latest innovation

The latest innovation on the part of the social Media platform acquired, the messaging service a long time ago, they are building them as part of Facebook Pay. With him the safety, and a method, the consistency make, the payments through the applications of Facebook like Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp and the original one.

Facebook will Pay in the future will help, people and businesses can use the same card in the whole family of applications that of Facebook. Transfers and payments are protected by multiple layers of security, since the PIN from Facebook to Pay or biometric data to compatible devices.

In this regard, the speaker of the WhatsAppse is contacted Tech Bit and said: “We are aware that some people are currently disadvantages for the sending of messages. We are working to restore WhatsApp, everything as quickly as possible”.