FAO: 14 million Mexicans with hunger, and 8.5 million who are undernourished. And not counting the impact of the pandemic…

The United Nations estimates that by the end of 2020, between 83 and 132 million people “may starve around the world. As has been shown in Mexico, the rate increased from 4.5 to 7.1 per cent of the population in a 5-year period (2014 to 2019).

The Mexican population stopped buying food made for you nutritionally due to the inability to buy them with the income that you receive, paying close attention to a report by five UN organizations.

Mexico City, July 14 (However).- The Food insecurity in the population Mexican increased in 2019 to 11.5 percent of the total, that is, 13.8 million Mexican and Mexican She finished the can purchase options to eat enough to your Requirements the dietary energy. In addition, 8.5 million Mexican and Mexican goods in terms of Food shortages and malnutrition.

The report of the United Nations organization for food and agriculture (FAO), “The state of food security and nutrition in the world noted, up to the year 2020” (SOFI, for its acronym in English), to the fact that from 2016 to 2019, the indicator for food security is to be increased from 8 percent to 11.5 of the population and to count the even without, the Effects the Pandemic the COVID-19 is.

By increasing the lack of Stability in the Acquisition the Basic Nutrition, People change their consumption, in accordance with what is highlighted in the most easily accessible of their income, the The FAO. In the observation of Mexico as a middle-income country high (like the African country of Samoa), people, pointed in this state, the Agency suggests that you consume more foods that are generally more Cheap in the The Basis of caloric, such as cereals, roots, tubers and bananas.

If you have a lower income, you no longer have access to expensive food such as meat and dairy products. “Mexico, in particular, a decrease in the consumption of fruits and dairy products, since the severity of the diet increases uncertainty,” he quoted from the FAO.

In the observation of the SOFI, the population in under-nutrition increased from 4.5 percent of the total number of people who live in Mexico, at 7.1 percent, which meant an increase of more than 8.5 million people affected, their physical development is due to deficiencies or inadequacies in important vitamins and minerals.

At the regional level, SOFI pointed out that, by 2019, to 47.7 million people in Latin America suffered from hunger. This is the fifth time in a row in which the flag of the United Nations, the population of the region, as explained by Julio Berdegué, regional representative of the world food and agriculture organization (FAO) reports that hunger in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“Latin America and the Caribbean do not meet the development goal of the zero hunger by 2030,” he announces, without taking into account the impact of the COVID-19 in this paragraph. “The numbers of hunger in 2019 are chilling out, as the forecast for the year 2030,” he said at the presentation of the report.

In the design of the study, in cooperation with the International Fund for Agricultural development (IFAD), the World Health organization (WHO), the world food programme (WFP) and the un Fund for children (UNICEF).

Only Monday, the Ministers and secretaries of agriculture of the continent, held a meeting in which they concluded that the food security focuses the efforts of the governments of America, the pandemic COVID-19. In it, the secretaries of Mexico, the United States and Canada, the Northern region, stressed the importance of “strengthening the international trade of food and agricultural products”, which in the mounting of the agriculture of Mexico and host of the meeting, Victor Villalobos.

The SOFI warned that the pandemic could push coronavirus between 80 and 130 million people to Hunger-at the end of the year all over the world. The healthcare crisis “is exacerbating the vulnerability and the inequalities in the food systems of the world”, from the production, distribution and consumption.

As well, estimates that by the end of 2020, between 83 and 132 million people, the “starving” due to the economic recession resulting from the pandemic, although it is stressed that “it is still too early to assess the real impact” on the constraints and blockages to action. The forecast is based on estimates that indicate that a collapse of the global gross domestic product by between 4.9 per cent and 10 per cent.

Therefore, the obvious conclusion is that this unforeseen circumstance “puts more at risk,” the possibility of achieving the goal of Zero Hunger in the Sustainable development goals of the United Nations.

About the pandemic that is in the world hunger is a problem, do not cease to grow. The collected data show that the hungry chronic began to slow in 2014 and continue to do so long, until today, after falling for decades.

In 2019, it is estimated that about 690 million people are starving in the world, ten million more than in the year 2018, and nearly 60 million more in the last five years (this data comes to update and correct the figures of China and other populous countries).

In Asia, the most populous region of the planet, has the largest number of undernourished people (381 million euros), followed by Africa (250 million) and Latin America and the Caribbean (48 million).

