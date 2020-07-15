Five ways to make the beam of the hair with large, and then do one of the most popular destinations of the summer of 2020

We begin to see, pliers, more noventeras last year in celebrities Bella Hadid or Kaia Gerber, however, not to forget trendno further rise in connection with what has become one of the accessories star this year.

It should be recognized that the clips have always been very comfortable and during the night mane, for what we wanted to do a compilation different ways to show them off this summer whether on the beach or in a bar fashion.

All collected at medium altitude, they we can inspire. And in that clip, we can associate with our hair and create the perfect bun. So, tweezers it is advisable to be more not waste pelito.

4 PCs 11 cm Clips, Hair Clamps Plastic Large Hair Claw for Thick Women (2.4 Inches and 4.33 Inches, Black and Brown)

Good to be on the beach, in the pool or at any time that supply us the summer, the clamp remains very thin.

6 PCs. Hair clips clamp Large Metal non-Slip for Women and Girls, Buckle up for the Hair to fix a Hair

But we also can put on rolls above with that, we may also receive some amount forward. Well, the style to buy is highly recommended.

LONEEDY Non-slip Grip Large Crystal Plastic Octopus Jaw Clips, Hair Claw, Banana Clips for Women





And the money collected, we offer you two ways to wear the clip: does area or high on the necktwo way huge, leaving the front strands loose, creating a style that will be the opening step, where the pliers, something less, accept with special emphasis.

Pin design gold plated clip textured ASOS DESIGN

Or even create the funds collected from the bunswhy not. The style is very 90’s, we were teenagers at the time, I’m sure lucimos at some point.

ZOYLINK Clips Jaws, 5pcs/6pcs/8pcs Hair clip in Vintage style, Simple Irregular Slip Claw Clips Hair Accessories for Women (8)

And for more formal styles, also allows you to create hairstyles like the ones in which we can give a bit more challenging and to succeed, for example at night or in the summer.

Now, just click to start working and create your own style.

Photo | @claudiasulewski, @maneaddicts, @kaiagerber, Asos, @delaneychilds, @chadwoodhair