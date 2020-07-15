Freckles Pilar Rubio back in the summer | Fashion and Beauty

One of the trends that were fashionable, because in recent years among artists that they have to take a selfie without makeup luciéndolas. We’re talking freckles. And one of the latest celebrities in this was Pilar Rubio.

Talk show released a few hours in his official Instagram profile in the photo in the foreground of his face, which was noticed by their inseparable friends: “My freckles already had the desire that there will come a summer to go 😜☀app”.

Wasn’t Pilar Rubio the first and not the last stars of film, television and music that teaches. With Paz Vega or Penelope Cruz in Kendall Jenner through Eva Longoria, demi Lovato or Ana Weaponsthere is a long list of women who stopped to close with makeup my freckles to show them off with pride.

In fact, even in the social network of photos one of the existing filters, maybe you’ll want to wear them if your face is not. One of the last artists that used to amaze us was Bebe Rexha.

In many of the photos we’ve seen, Pilar Rubio, when I was a kid, we will be able to see how their children inherited many of their traits and, as freckles already accompanies childhood. Two new eyes, enjoying these strange marks on his face when she gave birth to her fourth child, who apparently is a girl and will be called Ginevra.