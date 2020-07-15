From Covid-19, Mexico and the United States agree to a partial closure of the border until the 21 of August

The Authorities Mexico and United States Of America to keep determined partial closure of the border for an additional 30 days, until the 21st of August.

The Secretariat for Foreign Affairs (SRE) reported, the social networks, after you have checked the development of the spread the Covid-19Mexico was the one that lifted the United States to the extension, for 30 days, the restrictions for the country of transit is not essential in the common border.

The restrictions, declared the dependency, will remain in the same conditions, since the first deployment on the 21st of March last.

“Both countries are committed to continue to coordinate sanitary measures in the border region. The measures shall be applicable until 21 August 2020,” said the dependence.

