Gigi wants to hide her pregnancy, but her dad is included in this new photo

With that confirmed her pregnancy, Gigi Hadid has been very active in social networkshowever, it is not divided in parts as it looks with a baby bump and his family has kept in its. Weekend, the Pope shared a new photo where the whole family appears, take a picnic and covered pregnancy of her teenage daughter emoji stories, despite the fact that she didn’t want to hide your pancita a few days ago.

The image appears Gigi, Bella, Anwar, Dua Lipa, Yolanda and Leah McCarthy, a great friend of the family – sitting on the grass. In the caption wrote: “Strangely, in my family”.

The photo was controversial because a few days ago, the model responded to some comments on Twitter, where his fans asked why am I trying to “hide” the pregnancy.

Gigi answered their fanatics that asked about Instagram Live, how he managed to hide his pregnant six months. “As you have in your stomach? She had me 4 months pregnant and my belly is big, you look great!”, commented on fan in the Portuguese language. What is Gigi Hadid answered: “This angle mono free, create an optical illusion. I’m online, that’s another story! Hahaha you wish, happy birthday!”, wrote Gigi Hadid along with emoji of them laughed.

Later, the model said on Twitter that he is not trying to hide the pregnancy and just according to her, he was helping to hide, but have not done it with intention and they are happy and proud to share some important information about her pregnancy as you.

What are the conclusions?

Maybe the model is not hiding her pregnancy from everyone, because this is not confirmed to news and in the secret in the style of Kylie Jenner but I’m just not ready to show his pancita in front of their 55 million followers, and, frankly, entitled. Pregnancy is something very personal for new mothers.