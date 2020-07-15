Grandmother of 101 years, due to the COVID-19 – A TV

On Tuesday, a grandmother who is 101 years old Argentina, who have suffered COVID-19 (novel coronavirus), was released after 36 days in the hospital Aeronáutico Central, drew applause and flowers, I inform the air force of the country.

The grandma, the anti-SARS-CoV-2manufactured by the the new disease called COVID-19is , says Irene Bindi, and he came out to applause from the servers who took care of you during your long stay in the hospital.

“We share the joy of the employees of the hospital Aeronáutico Central (HAC), the discharge of the patient, Irene Bindi, 101 years old, was admitted to the hospital after the diagnosis of the coronavirus”. Air force Argentina

“/> Grandma hit the COVID-19, after a life of more than 30 days in the hospital. Photo: screen Capture

The video of the grandma in Argentina

The institution has published a video that the time, the grandma Irene Bindi the out was of the hospital, welcomed the nurses and doctors who gave him a bouquet of flowers. In the pictures, the lady looks pretty happy after winning the pathogen.

We share the joy of the employees of the hospital Aeronáutico Central (HAC), the discharge of the patient, Irene Bindi, 101 years old, was hospitalized after she was diagnosed with coronavirus.Congratulations to all the employees of our Institution day-to-day sign of his calling, fulfil an essential role in the fight against the COVID-19. #HAC #CuidarteEsCuidarnos #OrgulloDePertenecer #FuerzaAéreaArgentina Posted by Argentine air force on Monday, July 13, 2020

“You, Your Flowers, Your 101 Years. For some, it will be very little, for she went to in these 36 days covid-19 exceeded”, it says under a picture of the same moment, was circulated on Tuesday among the workers, the sanatorium Argentina.

In Argentinathe number of cases of the coronavirus is 103 EUR 252 thousand, with a thousand and 926 deaths, the vast majority Grandparents are. More than 90% of the cases are recorded in Buenos Aires and its periphery, home to almost a third of the 44 million inhabitants.

This is not the first time that reports of a case in which a Grandma or grandpa defeated the new coronavirus (COVID-19); for example, last may in Mexico, it was reported that a woman of 84 years, was able to overcome the disease.

The name of the Grandma Norberta Melendez Rodriguez and gave them to April 13 with a clinical picture that was diagnosed at first as an atypical pneumonia.