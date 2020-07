next to the photo, a ball-room, on the field, the young man announced commitment to his bride in 2019. His mother was one of the many people who left him a message in support.

Screenshot 2020-07-12 on 7.25.08 R. m..png

“We couldn’t be happier. We wish you much love and happiness in life. We love you,” wrote Victoria in Instagram where she posteo child. Although there is still no wedding date, suggested that an announcement will be made in the coming weeks.