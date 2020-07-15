I am not guilty of human trafficking

“/> Ghislaine Maxwell has been accused of helping her ex-boyfriend, Jeffrey Epstein, committing years of sexual abuse of minors. Photo: AFP.

Ghislaine Maxwell he said on Tuesday not guilty six offences in connection with trafficking in sex of minors to satisfy the sexual desires of her ex-boyfriend, Jeffrey Epsteinthe late American financier who killed himself in his cell and was accused of sexual trafficking in July 2019. This character took his life in a prison in New York, while he waits for his trial.

The Lawyers Ghislaine Maxwell, partner Jeffrey Epsteina judge in New York asked on Friday, July 10, that the group released, in exchange for a Deposit of five million dollars. The British 58-year-old, a member of the jet set of the United States and the United Kingdom, trafficking of young girls, was accused last week of sexual people; among the victims, he says, there were girls up to the age of 14 years.

Prosecutors in New York asked that the application is refused bail Ghislaine Maxwell .

. She argues that these multi-million dollars represents a very high risk of flight, “the end”.

You said that you can escape, if you get probation in exchange for a bond.

They claimed that Ghislaine Maxwell already tried to do it, when she was arrested on 2. July by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States in his home in Bradford, New Hampshire, where he was hidden. The risk of leakage. “Through a window, saw the officers, to ignore the defendants to open the door and instead, try to escape to another room in the house,” says the police report.

The multi-billion-dollar-British Ghislaine Maxwellwho has accused the passports from France, the United Kingdom and the United States, on 2. July to satisfy six cases connected with trade in sex slaves of young people, wishes Epsteintransport of minors to other States to this end, and to the lie, the justice under oath. If found guilty, faces a sentence of up to 35 years in prison in the United States.

The daughter of the late newspaper tycoon Robert Maxwell denies that it “vigorously” to the allegations and “to think, to fight them,” said their lawyers, in documents filed last Friday with the Prosecutor’s office for the southern district of New York. The lawyers demand that you be able to the new house arrest with electronic bracelet pending trial, in the course of the pandemic, the coronavirus (COVID-19).

