I HAVE NO WORDS! – It was Alec Baldwin, he saw a photo of his daughter Ireland semidesnuda in Instagram (PHOTO)

Ireland Baldwin appeared almost naked in a photo in his Instagram that drew the father’s attention Alec Baldwinthe one who couldn’t resist not to comment, and not exactly with the wishes, gifts.

Apparently, the daughter Who ?????????? and Alec Baldwinnot afraid to take photos in the ‘is’ in social networks, and much less that could think about their parents.

Model 23 years here a photo to your Instagram account, wearing just a small hip type threads and a towel on his head. And I did not like my stay in the famous hotel in new York:

“Thank you @sixtyhotels for a wonderful stay. Maybe that will never allow me to return, but cold. Also my ass is so white. It’s the sun. Well, really, if so white” Put in Ireland ” in his post

So, the blonde received (as you might expect) a few comments praising the beauty of the body. But the most unexpected for the fans was the reaction of your father, who soon wrote: “I’m sorry. What?”

Just like His uncle Billy Baldwin, also found that a little uncomfortable, and he said: “It’s difficult to uncle Billy, ‘something’ #Uncomfortable”.

But the best wine after that followers bombed every actor reviews (some very good):

“I love it LOL, my dad would have done the same, as” user wrote.“Oh my God! it seems that someone is in trouble” Commented on the other person.

The guy put him “perhaps the focus should be on being the best father that burlarte from @realdonaldtrump or how to attack your parody of @nbcsnl. Collect what you sow. Beautiful photos, by the way, @irelandbasingerbaldwin!”

CM. ALSO – UNCENSORED – Daniel Navarro showed their Breasts after breast reconstruction? (PHOTO)

Someone else said: “I don’t agree with you politically, but if I agree to this”; “why the shock? She’s growing up… and you show anger in the face of others, every day on the street. So… yeah, Smiles and sopórtalo, father.” added another.

However, this is not the first time the blonde gives a position sensitive camera in Instagram. On this day, Ireland she put in a black corset, shows a pronounced neckline.

In addition, the model participated last year in a campaign created PET against the use of animal skins. So Ireland posed completely Nude in a photo shoot in black and white, just plugging some parts of the body phrases for iconic campaigns “I prefer to go naked than wear fur.”

Source Express

Preparation GossipVzla