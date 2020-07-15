Immunity against Covid-19 takes up to three months, according to a study

A new study by a group of scientists from the King’s College London, Guy’s and St. Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust and the University of Kent, attempts to solve one of the greatest mysteries -and important – of the pandemic, is that it refers to the duration of the immunity due to the new coronavirus.

After the pre-release, the immunity by antibodies (generated as soon as you cross the disease) dramatically decreases three months after exposure, CNN reported.

In the first study of its kind, the 96 subjects were followed for three months (that is to say, a longitudinal study in medicine), the researchers found that more than 95% of the produced neutralizing antibodies against the virus after the eighth day of the infection.

The volunteers, mostly men with a mean age of 55 years, consisted of 59 patients and 37 health care workers and infected patients, the entire range of severity, from asymptomatic, to those who come to the hospital in the intensive care unit.

The blood analysis showed that the peak of the response to infection was achieved on day 23 after the onset of symptoms, which revealed that 60% of the respondents had a response high-performance anti-body.

The problem was that only 17% of those who had a convincing response to the infection, they kept the level of protective antibody after three months. In General, the antibody levels decreased by up to 23 times during the study period, and in some cases, antibody was not detectable.

According to the authors, these data show that, as the corona virus, colds cause – the defense against the new coronavirus could transient be.

This fact would have far-reaching impact in the fight against this infection. In the first place, could be a person, and we would like to repeat the conditional -may be – of the disease, more than once.

In the second place, if the natural disease is not able to provide, which could develop a lasting immunity, a vaccine, so that maybe we would have to vaccinate every year.

And in the third place, in the absence of immunity is permanent, with covid-19 would not be possible to reach the immunity of the herd or flock.

For some experts, however, this seemingly bad news, it leaves, in the still of the role of the other type of the immunity of the human being: the cell-mediated immunity, in which lymphocytes or cells specialized for defense, are able to remember the properties of the virus attacker, and can react much more quickly in the case of a new infection.

This may indicate that a second infection would be as intense as the first.