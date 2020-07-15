Is Ali Tate Cutler, the first model ‘lush’ Victoria’s Secret

News related

Victoria’s Secret hired the model curvy Ali Tate Cutler in a new campaign, in collaboration with the company Bluebella. One step towards inclusiveness and diversity in the caption, lingerie, criticized in recent years, not including the large size of their models.

“In today for Victoria’s Secret, and Bluebella, its flagship store in new York. I think I first size 14 (size 44 in Spain) in Victoria’s Secret? Regardless, I am very pleased to work with the brand that idolatraba when I was a teenager, is a big step in the right direction for bodies”, – he wrote, dummy social networks, photos, where there will be sports bodysuit with lace.

After signing the fashion explained that this cooperation, of course, with this capsule collection, and that Ali will not work for Victoria’s Secret. Detail, which is not inferior to that dummy curvy which uses signed underwear to advertise their products.

Ali Tate Cutler, which measures 1,78 m and is size 44, US model, which is included in Agency representation Milk Muse Model Managment.

Although now her name resonates with power, after fichada company in lingerie, the fact that the mannequin is quite famous in the fashion industry: working with companies the map It expresses one of my favorite brands, top model Karlie Kloss (27) and singer Selena Gomez (27); with Calvin Klein; and Day of the week among others.

In addition to his notoriety in the fashion world, Tate Cutler uses the social network, which exhibits more of 144,000 followers, for to give an overview for several reasons: animal rights, concern about the environment and nudism.

In this sense, there are many publications in which it appears his body naked, a number of positive messages: “Shameless mother earth are here to tell you that walking around, stops to fly the flag of a geek, because I understand, I will love you for it.”

Another step towards social integration

With oficializara during the controversial Victoria’s Secret ed Razek, the main culprit that the signature is not put integration and diversity, the company has demonstrated its willingness to comply with the requirements existing in the industry. The reason took model Ali Tate Cutler.

“I never expected that I would see the picture on the wall next to suypermodelos that I admired when I was a girl,” he explained E! News “Size 14 is actually the average size of women in the United States and I think we need to see more in the media and in fashion, because most women do not have this size”.

Mannequin assured that he feels that the fact that the signature of lingerie like Victoria’s Secret, chose the model as she this is a step in the right direction” and feels that they listen to their audience that you can now see more women in various shapes and sizes.”

“When I started doing models of large dimensions, changed my whole style, my own body. I started to think, “Oh, these women are really beautiful, I think I can too. I started to feel more confident and have the right“he explained.

[Más información: Valentina, la primera modelo trans de Victoria’s Secret: “He roto barreras”]