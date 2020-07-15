Israel.- Thousands of people protest to say in front of the residence by Netanyahu for his resignation

MADRID, 14 (EUROPA PRESS)

Thousands of people have called on Tuesday in front of the official residence of the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, for his resignation, for his impeachment because of corruption, for a couple of days a new look at the judgment against him.

The protest was called after the resignation of the sit-in by local activists and led to incidents, some of the protesters trying to get into the safety zone, which has led to the intervention of the police.

The concentrates have carried black flags in the representation of what they describe as the death of democracy during the tenure of Netanyahu, chanting slogans demanding the resignation of the Prime Minister, the Israeli newspaper “Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

So, they carried banners on which one could read, ‘We are tired’ and shouted, ‘Bibi go home’, in allusion to the nickname by which he is known to the politician, and “This is our country, not the Netanyahu’.

For his part, Amir Haskel, a former Air Force general and a leader of the protests, has said through his account on the social network Twitter that the concentration was convened on Tuesday, coinciding with the storming of the Bastille in Paris in 1789.

“Today makes 231 years, the French Revolution broke out with a slogan:” liberty, equality and fraternity,”” he said. “We are looking to add that “morality and justice”, he added Haskel, who was arrested in June during a protest against Netanyahu.

The utterance has taken place, on the same day that hundreds of protesters were concentrated condemn in Tel Aviv to commemorate the ninth anniversary of the protests of 2011, the high cost of living and the demand for reforms of the social content.

On the other hand, comes after the mobilisations, while at the weekend, against the management of the pandemic caused by a novel coronavirus-on the part of the government, has confirmed that this is the same Tuesday a new maximum of the daily events.

Netanyahu was subjected to at the end of may, the first chief Executive, a process due to corruption in office, after he was charged in November 2019 of the attorney General of the country, Avichai Mandelblit, after several months of research.

The most serious complaint against Netanyahu is not the case, 4000, in which he was accused of bribery, fraud and breach of trust for the promotion of the schemes, benefiting the majority shareholder of the group, BEZEQ, in competition, Shaul Elovitch, in exchange for favorable coverage, which is the portal Walla.

In the case 1000, the Prime Minister will be tried for fraud and breach of trust by the gifts illegal value of around 700 000 shekels (about 183.000 euros) in exchange for favors.

On the other hand, in the case of 2000, the weaknesses for fraud and breach of trust by agreement with ‘Yedioth Ahronoth’ ‘ daily competition ‘Israel Hayom’ –favorable to change, the Netanyahu– a hedge less expensive with the Prime Minister in the first half.