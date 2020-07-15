Jesus Seade defend at the WTO, its application to the management of the Agency

Geneva.- The politician and Mexican economist Jesus Seade, to lead one of the eight candidates, the world trade organization (WTO), appeared on Wednesday to defend before the Council General of the Agency in Geneva, his candidacy is the first step in an electoral process that can take several months.

“I offer you my experience in the regions and political decision-makers from all over the world, and I hope to win that mark the crucial difference, the need for the WTO to lost dynamism in the last years”, – stressed in the press conference, according to the Seade, the Deputy General Director of the Agency after the emergence of the latter in 1995.

The Mexican candidate said that he has already contacted the various governments to support his candidacy and revealed that it brought a dozen of them in Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, although it is only directly to Argentina is mentioned as an example of a country, its support.

He emphasized again that it can play as a candidate from Latin America, an argument that could be against you, as coming from the General direction of the 31st of August, the Brazilian Roberto Azevedo, also from this region, so that the Agency may for the other areas of the world.

“I offer a multilateral framework, not my passport,” said Seade, who recalled that it is also originating in Lebanon, he worked in countries such as China, France, Switzerland or in Brazil, as a “citizen of the world”.

Seade, stressed that the WTO, the affected by the crisis of the COVID-19 and to sit by the paralysis, internally (symbolized by the blocking of his Appellate Body, one of the most important instances), “an expert is deep in trade negotiations” be able to you at the table of dialogue with such powers, as the United States, China or the European Union.

In this context, he recalled his role in the birth of the WTO, when he and the other negotiators will be able, in five months, breaking more than three years of the blockade and the reconvert General agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT), in the current Agency.

The process of passing in the General direction of the WTO usually about nine months in the womb of the Agency, but in the current situation of internal crisis and external whose members expect that a reduction to three.

In addition, Seade, strive for the Directorate-General of the WTO, Liam Fox (Uk), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Nigeria), Abdel-Hamid Mamdouh (Egypt), Amina Mohamed (Kenya), Tudor Ulianovschi (Republic of Moldova), Yoo Myung-hee (South Korea) and Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri (Saudi Arabia).

