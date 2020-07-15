Jimena Baron was shocked its followers with photos belly: Not too many?

“Ayyy, there’s not much? give me the seal…”, it was one of the comments. Another woman went further: “my daughter, he loves her, does not help. Is not a role model. Sorry, but to fight with women, for me it is also not forgive. I will say that I pacata, I will say that I don’t understand the level of cold Jimena (which, I think, piola, talented and madrasah ), but this is not the Bank”. Purple Urtizberea also commented on, but halagando: “Keeeee”, put it next to my heart. Other followers, however, supported the publication of the freedom to Express what everyone wants.
Days ago, the Baron gave it to, what to say, when a photo showing her cleavage in the house of Daniel Osvaldo.
Loading...