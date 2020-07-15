Karl G and Rosalia: differences and similarities, who say that in Colombia, copies of Spain

The recent dispute about plagiarism Karol G a Rosalia comes with premiere ‘Oh, My God!‘new topic in Colombia. At the end of the choruses Karol G says ‘tra, tra’ while it sounds a little Palmas background, something that many fans associated with Catalan hook Wrong which became extremely popular at the time. What up, inspiration or just a coincidence?

Some Internet users want to keep in mind that the expression”tra tra‘not invented Rosalia, but what besides that the word typical Flemish, has been used in other cases to music. “Two, I don’t know what bailemos rhythm tra, tra”sang Ivy Queen ‘I Wanna Dance’.

The dispute would have stayed there if not for the fact that this is not the first nor the last time in Colombia is accused of “lean” too much to the Catalan artist.

THE MAIN DIFFERENCE: GENRE

At this time Karol G dominates the scene women reggaeton, pop, and trap,Latin the influence of Rosalia led her to create these are two different concepts which includes a mixture of several genres and cultures, as rumba catalana or flamenco from the sounds, more modern, as hip hop or electronic music.

THE SOURCE, OF COURSE, OPPOSITION TO: TUSA

The day of the premiere teaser in ‘Yourin’, with Karol G (September 2019) is the first step, weird that puts the fans on notice. In the Catalan ceases to follow reggaetonera in Instagram, the certificate that terminates the tests for mutual admiration. All the artists met at the Latin Grammy in 2018.

The flame is powerful, note that this is ‘Party’ use the header the font is very similar to success”From The Height‘. It is true that this style is quite repetitive in the urban genre, but when the river sounds…

NAILS, HAIR AND THE COLOR PALETTE

Nail gel, their POM-poms on the head, two braids and other evidence that supporters of Catalan use to recognize a rip-off Carl in Rosalia. ‘Tusa“premiered a few months after “From The Height‘that got the sales data, and streaming the stratosphere. Spain was a video seen in 2019.

CHOREOGRAPHY, COSTUMES AND STAGING

Tour “Love Is Evil” in Rosalia conveyed the power and the singer, thanks choreography created Charm With’ Donna and protected All Eight Of Roses, ballerina, who was accompanied by business around the world.

Trailers and vehicles, in the average case, the body, dance is very similar, the locker room, almost identical… what Else is coincidence, less than, or source of inspiration?

The dispute is complicated.