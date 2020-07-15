Lily Téllez report, Lopez-Gatell, by “criminal negligence”

A few weeks ago, the media have, as well as politicians from the opposition, a campaign started, lost the face against Dr. Lopez-Gatell, the epidemiological situation in the country.

Regeneration, July 14, 2020.The senator of the National action party (PAN), Lily Téllez, stated that a group of senators of the opposition will try to will try to a complaint against the Secretary of state of prevention and health promotion, Hugo Lopez-Gatell.

According to the legislator this by “criminal negligence”, to the “wrong” way of dealing with the pandemic of the Covid-19.

“We are looking forward to some senators, the form to accuse Lopez-Gatell, for criminal negligence. This is negligence, Lopez-Gatell wanted the spotlight, but he didn’t want the responsibility,” said the former morenista.

He also said that since the beginning of the pandemic, “the whole time listening to Lopez-Gatell”. The legislator said that now the wash, under-Secretary-General wants “your hands”.

The call of Téllez, the Chairman of the Committee on the rights of the Childhood and youth of the Senate, Josefina Vazquez Mota.

The former presidential candidate, accused the officer of health of “criminal neglect” by the number of deaths per Covid-19, under the age.

Before this President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, showed his support for Lopez-Gatell, who has been criticized not only by opposition but also by some in the media launched a smear campaign.

“Campaign initiated against dr. Hugo Lopez-Gatell, who is a professional, but the attack permanently, you are very desperate,” said the representative.