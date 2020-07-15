Marie Claire | Louis Vuitton: welcome to the new hand bag that is a splash in Hollywood

“In crossbody bag LV PN-9 is the latest incarnation of Parisian-style chic Louis Vuitton. In addition, a new logo savoir-faire special is different from la Maison”, – he said in the caption Louis Vuitton at its launch, and added:

Perfect for every day and for special occasions and leads title: New bridge (the oldest bridge and the famous Parislocated a short distance from the headquarters of Louis Vuitton”.

You may also be interested: this new bag Louis Vuitton presented to Emma stone

Sophie Turner.

Bag, however, has a very exquisite silhouette and curved, covered with smooth skin and lightly quilted. Includes topic LV Circle, the classic Maison logo to think Nicolas Ghesquière, as for valve, as buckle adjustable shoulder strap.

Sophie Turner (even without his advanced pregnancy in this thread), Alicia Vikander, Chloe grace Moretz and Emma Roberts only a few Actresses and mega-Hollywood celebs who showed themselves to be with him.

You may also be interested in: Dior, I saw their new collection of men’s

Alicia Vikander.

Its design is complemented by the hidden details that accentuate its elegance, as a basis for the skin with two cameras, two handy pockets and magnetic closure with the form of a Monogram Flower on the reverse side of the lapel.

Beautifully decorated, modern and, of course, the classic LV Pont 9, enriches 150 years of existence of the fashion house Louis Vuitton, combining tradition and innovation.

Bag LV Pont 9 is available in five colors: gorgeous color Noirthin Creamdeep Summer Gold inspired by the sunset one Rose Dahlia and in a soft and dreamy Bleu Orage.

You may also be interested: photo: Bella Hadid plays a major role in new Calvin Klein ad campaign

Chloe Grace Moretz.

at Issue of Marie Claire

Accedé benefits for subscribers Exclusive content

Drawing

Discounts in the publication

Participation in events organized by the Publishing house Profil.



