Mexico bought Avifavir, drugs for COVID-19

Mexico bought Avifavir, the drugs for the treatment of COVID-19, as announced Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Fund of Direct investments in Russia (RFPI).

“Avifavir have already been acquired, not only from the neighbors of Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan, but also by Colombia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Peru and many other countries,” said Dmitriev in an article in the American magazine Newsweek.

In addition to the assertion that Mexico bought Avifavirhe also stressed that Russia the production increased in 300 thousand doses a month, in order to be able to ensure that the local requirements and internationally.

Kirill Dmitriev he stressed that this drug, as well as the Remdesivir Gilead Sciences “- button, in order to shorten the time of the infection, and hospitalizations”, as both depend on the coronavirus by a well-known mechanism of viral inhibition of RNA-polymerase.

And he added that these drugs have side effects appear to be more limited than other medications not specific”.

“The most important limitation is that Avifavir should not be taken by women who are pregnant or during the pregnancy planning”.

The Avifavir the end of may, was approved by the Ministry of health of Russia as a medicine suitable for Treatment of coronavirusafter obtaining favorable results in your Tests. Last Friday, the Embassy of Russia in Guatemala and the RFPI has been introduced in Latin America, the Avifavir through video-conferencing.

What is the Avifavir is?

The Avifavir is an anti-viral drug, developed by the favipiravirMedicine , Japanese against flu under the name of Avigan. However, the Japanese experts held a few days ago that there is no conclusive evidence about their efficacy to combat the COVID-19, according to the analysis of the results of a clinical study, conducted between March and may in the 89 patients in Japan.

According to the experts, the patients treated with Avigan at the beginning of the study, it showed an improvement, more than those who take a dose received to late, but the results did not reach “statistical significance“ well,” said the researchers from the University of health Fujita, Yohei Doi.

Avifavir in Mexico

The President Andrés Manuel López Obrador he said during the press conference on Monday that his government would try to establish communication with Russia through the Secretariat for Foreign Affairs responsible Marcelo Ebrard to be able to acquire the Avifavir.