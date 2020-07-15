Mexico has the second day with more registry of confirmed cases of COVID-19

Mexico also reported on Tuesday its second day with more than seven thousand cases of coronavirus have been confirmed on a daily basis since it is the health emergency began in the country, according to data from the Secretariat of health.

The unit reported that the confirmed cases amounted to 311 EUR 486 thousand, 49 thousand, of which 467 are active estimates -that is to say, that the symptoms of the virus in the past 14 days.

Between yesterday and today reported that seven thousand 51 people have been infected with the pathogen.

In addition, the health reported today that it has already killed 36 327 thousand people by the novel coronavirus SARS-COV-2 in Mexico.

Meanwhile, the suspicion that there is a cumulative disease COVID-19 were increased to 80 TEUR 721.

In addition, € 193 thousand 976 persons recovering from the virus.

The list of States in light orange are: Aguascalientes, Baja California Sur, Campeche, Chihuahua, Mexico city, Durango, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Morelos, Oaxaca, Querétaro, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí (Mexico, Yucatán, and Zacatecas.

The rest continues to be in red color.

All States in the country have, until now, with the availability of beds in both hospital-general as a fan.

The confirmed cases in the world twelve million 964 thousand 869, according to the World Health organization.