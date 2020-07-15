Mexico is below the average in the test application COVID-19: UN

(Photo: Cuartoscuro)

To restrict, despite the fact that the tests for the detection of the COVID-19 is crucial for the pursuit and application of good strategies against the disease, Mexico.

The office in Mexico of the United Nations program for development (UNDP) warned in its report “Human development and COVID-19 in Mexico: challenges for a sustainable recovery“, in Mexico apply only to the 65 tests per million inhabitants (this is an increase compared to those carried out in the first few months), while the average in Latin America and the Caribbean 305 and 769 is based on a set of 89 countries.

“The position of Mexico shows that the number of confirmed cases is high in relation to the scope of the evidence,” the report says.

The analysis, published by the University of Oxford to recommend, says the UNDP, the not performing sufficient testing to adequately control the outbreak and it is added that in countries that have this feature, the actual number of infections may be much greater than the number of confirmed cases.

Photo: EFE/Jose Mendez



The United Nations program for the development warned that in the case of Mexico, it might be a dark figure of positive cases is more important than in other countriesthe wrong information for the assessment of risks in the population.

He points out that this can create a false sense of security and thus a reduction in the aversion of the inhabitants to relax, the measures of protection and/or social distancing.

The paper highlighted the study by Mario Romero and Lauriannne Despeghel, published in the Magazine Linkswhere a rate of mortality show with a number of deaths to 3.5 times greater than the number of deaths counted by the Secretariat of health, because of the pandemic.

“With a cut on the 30 June, the investigators, the rate of mortality reported with a number of deaths to 3.5 times greater than the number of deaths counted by the SSA because of the COVID-19,” said the text.

Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero

“The mortality rate is 126% higher than the average development in the last four yearswith a maximum of 219 percent in the week from 18 to 24 may. This excess exceeds, in absolute figures, reported in London and Madrid, and in relative terms (%change compared to the previous years), reported in London, Santiago de Chile and in the region of Paris”.

The report warns that while the increase in mortality might have had presents hidden. Cases of Covid-19, may also be a sign of a crisis in health care, in the care of other diseases or medical conditions in the population, which in turn increases the susceptibility for this disease

The UN organization warned that the measures adopted by the government of Mexico for the re-opening and the economic prices of the spread of the pandemic, it could indicate that the wave-epidemic managed, during the 2020 and 2021.

“In order to prevent new outbreaks and an improved ability of the reaction in the future, it is strongly recommended that the serological test in order to know the real prevalence of the COVID-19, as well as the factors associated with the infection in relation to the socio-economic environment and the possibility of genetic aspects that influence the transmission and severity of the infection,” the study reported.

