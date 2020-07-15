Mexico reached 36,327 dead and 311,486 infected by COVID-19

On this day, Mexico 36,327 deaths caused by coronavirus (picture: Steve Allen)were

The General Director of the epidemiology José Luis Alomía Zegarrareported that the court in this July 14. Add 36,327 deaths and 311,486 confirmed cases cumulative the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

You have also already booked until today 363,930 negative cases and 80,721 are suspect, in addition to 193, 976 people have been recovered. In the meantime, it is estimated that there are 349,893 cases of hiv infection a total of 1,936 deaths from SARS-CoV-2.

The four institutions with the greatest track record of Cases in the Mexico collects, city (if 18.9% of the cases), State of Mexico, Tabasco and Puebla. On the contrary, Colima, Zacatecas, Baja California Sur, and Nayarit are the four with the lowest number of infections.

The authorities indicate that the valley of Mexico is still the largest number of dead and infected focuses to this day (photo: SSA)

The number of active cases, the capital leads the list, followed by Guanajuato and the state of Mexico. The countries with the least infected plants (from 1 to 14. July) are Morelia, Chiapas and Chihuahua.

In relation to the Hospital Occupancythe official explained that the 29,663 hospital beds that are still available are occupied 16,391 (55%) and 13,272 (45%). The States with lower capacity are Nuevo León, Tabasco, and Nayarit.

The 9,659 beds with ventilation in order to cater to heavy patient coronavirus, 5,908 are available and 3,751 39%) are employed (. To receive hospitals with more capacity, the patient lies in Morelia, Michoacan and Campeche. On the contrary, States with fewer beds, Nuevo León, Tabasco and Baja California are available.

Conference covid (photo: SSA)

In the panorama international, America of remains the continent with the largest number of cases of SARS-CoV-2, with a total area 6,780,428 cases accounted forof which, 110,549 were recorded in the last 24 hours. Behind it is Europe with a total of 2,948,104 cases, among them, 20,691 were recorded on the last day.

Worldwide, there are 12,964,809 confirmed cases and 2,801,402 (22%) are active cases, registered in the last 14 days. So the lethality of the global 4.4%.

In this conference, the number 137, the Day 44 of the New Normalthe Secretary of state prevention and health promotion, Hugo Lopez-Gatell reported in detail the progress of the virus in Colima, Aguascalientes and Jalisco.

On this day, the officer is the update of Colima, Aguascalientes, and Jalisco (photo: SSA)gave

Colima

On this day, Colima has 115 deaths, 939 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 211 suspected cases and 1,059 negative. In addition, they estimate that there are 1,043 cases, according to the sentinel surveillance of the authorities.

The municipalities are most affected, Manzanillo and Tecoman. Followed by Colima and Armory and finally, we have in Ciudad de Villa de Álvarez, and Cuauhtémoc.

Your level of the occupancy of beds in General, 50%, while beds with fan, the 39 percent.

Despite the fact that Mexico city has the highest number of hiv infections continue to be a large-capacity hospital (photo: Cuartoscuro)

Jalisco

The state focused tapatio 1,084 deaths, 9,511 cases, 2,863 suspect and 19,513 negative, of whom 10,564 are confirmed, the suspected cases of the infection, until these Week 27 of the pandemic.

In addition, 5,488 people have been manufactured, and there are 1,112 deaths suspect could add to the total in the next few days.

The official recalled that Jalisco is one of the people who said from the beginning advance, it would be the last one to reach the summit of the infection, so that you can project that these numbers will increase in contrast to other countries, the epidemiological achieving the flattening of the curve.

In the country there are 5,908 beds with fan is available (photo: Cuartoscuro)

Aguascalientes

For this entity, the data of the Ministry of health show that it was 194 deaths confirmed up to this day, as well as the 3,052 cases, 460 suspects and 6,299 negative cases.

In addition, 2,055 people have been recovered and it is estimated that 543 active cases in the unit.

At this conference, the under-Secretary-Lopez-Gatell took the opportunity to clarify that you have not had confront behaviors with States that have provided current data for the update of the traffic light of the epidemiological alert, and that the country is under this regime, in contrast to what some of the media and the cartoneros noted.

