Mexico reached to 36 thousand 327 deaths per COVID-19, with 311 of EUR 486 thousand cases

On Tuesday, July 14, authorities of the The Secretariat of the health 36 thousand reported 327 deaths per COVID-19 in our country, as well as 311 thousand 486 confirmed cases.

This represents an increase of seven thousand 051-infections in the last 24 hours, as well as the 836 deaths.

In the daily report on the coronavirusit was reported that 80 thousand 721 suspect cases, the people who are waiting for the result of the laboratory tests from June.

The health authority pointed out that the country has tested a report of 363 thousand 930 is negative, the test for this disease.

JM