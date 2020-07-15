Mike Pompeo announced that the United States restrict the issuance of visas for employees of Huawei

Image file with the Secretary of state of the United States, Mike Pompeo during a press conference in Washington, 8. July 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/Pool

The secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, announced this Wednesday, to give the limitation on the issuance of visas for the employees of the Chinese company Huawei and other companies in the Asian country, “material support” to all governments of the world, to commit human rights violations.

“The U.S. state Department imposed visa restrictions on some employees of tech companies in china, as well as Huawei, for material support for regimes that commit human rights violations in the world”holder from Outside of the United States said in a press conference.

However, not say how many companies will be exposed to this new penalty, and neither the details of how many employees could be affected offered.

Pompeo announced that on Monday, he travels to the United Kingdom and Denmarktwo of the countries, the only the Telecom operators for the acquisition of 5G technology, Huawei.

“On Monday I’m going to go on a quick trip to the United Kingdom and Denmark, and I am sure that the Communist party of China will be and its threat to the free peoples of the world, is a priority, “he explained.

Pompeo for congratulated the United Kingdom Country “clean” of interference from Huawei.

London decided that, from 2021, would ban the telecom provider to purchase the technology Huawei 5G after receiving constant pressure from Washington.

In his press conference Pompeo was congratulated by several companies, between them Spain’s Telefónica, which announced last December his intention to “reduce gradually” the presence of Huawei in the core of their networks 5G.

Already in may of the years 2019, The United States, Huawei has been prohibited to sell your Telecom equipment to U.S. companies There is a suspicion that the Chinese company could be the benefits of such systems for the spy.

This prohibition prevents the tech giant from the USAhow to make Google to do business with Huawei.

Currently Huawei is very popular in Europe and leads the battle for control of the 5G networkswith which you are vehicles surfing the internet with a lot more speed, and could facilitate the development of more Autonomous and to do techniques that surgery by remote control.

Against this, The United States leads a global campaign to prevent Huawei on the development of 5G technology and puts pressure on many countries of the European Union (EU) to restrict the activities of the company.

(With information from EFE)

FOR MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

The United Kingdom, Huawei ruled out as a provider of networks 5G

The United States welcomed the United Kingdom, the decision to exclude Huawei from the development of their network-5G

The former head of the British secret service: “Huawei is a telecommunication company, the ordinary, it is part of the Chinese army”